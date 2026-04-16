AEW Collision Preview (4/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The aftermath from AEW Dynasty continues on a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision Spring Break Thru.

Thekla managed to stand tall over Jamie Hayter and retain the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Dynasty, but only by using some extra leverage from the ring ropes. Last night on AEW Dynamite, Hayter's Brawling Birds teammate, Alex Windsor, confronted Thekla about using nefarious means to hold on to the world title.

Thekla | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

After a testy exchange that led to Windsor thwarting an attack from the Sisters of Sin, a challenge was made official for tonight on Collision, and Thekla will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Alex Windsor.

Can Windsor avenge her teammate, or will Thekla's toxic venom force her to fall short as well?

Eliminator matches

#AEWCollision Spring BreakThru

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow 4/16



AEW Continental Championship Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @TheNickWayne



Days removed from #AEWDynasty, Moxley will give ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne a chance to earn a future title shot in his hometown, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/GPk0qwozQs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

Jon Moxley walked out of Dynasty still the Continental Champion after emerging victorious over Will Ospreay. While his war with Ospreay (and United Empire) doesn't seem to be over, Mox is still taking on all comers, and up next for him is an eliminator match with ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne. Wayne has been on a roll lately in ROH. Does he have what it takes to defeat Jon Moxley and earn a future Continental title shot?

The new AEW World Trios Champions will also have an eliminator match. The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly are jumping right into the action after winning the Trios titles from The Dogs last Sunday at Dynasty. Tonight, The Lethal Twist hopes to earn a Trios title opportunity and give The Conglomeration their first loss since becoming champions. Can they pull off a shocking upset win?

Fast paced action

#AEWCollision Spring BreakThru

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow 4/16@YoungBucks vs @ZacharyWentz + @TheBadReed



After their big win at #AEWDynasty, Matt + Nick want another AEW World Tag Team Title shot.



They COLLIDE vs their friends, the dangerous Rascalz, Wentz/Reed, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/OJ8m1Lrwoj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

The Young Bucks are still climbing back to the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and after winning against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, they're on the right track. Tonight, they'll try to secure another big win when they face their friends, The Rascalz, who've been building a strong reputation in AEW in their own right. Which team will walk out of Everett as the winners?

For only the second time in AEW, Pac and Lio Rush will collide in a singles match. Pac won their first match but he wasn't up against the haunting new version of Lio Rush when they originally clashed in July 2024. Will Rush's new attitude power him to victory, or does Pac still have his number?

Also on Collision

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage fell short against FTR at AEW Dynasty. | All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland will speak following his and Christian Cage's violent loss to FTR at Dynasty. With the new decree from FTR stating that Cope & Cage can't challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships while FTR are the champions, it remains to be seen what Copeland will have to say about what the future holds for him and Christian Cage as a tag team.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida were victorious last week in their first match as a tag team, so tonight the former AEW Women's World Champions will join forces once again. Will the tense alliance of AEW originals continue to produce success? Also, Brody King will fill in for Bandido when he teams with Mascara Dorada and Místico in trios action.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Angel Winds Arena in Everett, WA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Thekla vs. Alex Windsor for the AEW Women's World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Wayne in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Lethal Twist in an AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator Match

Pac vs. Lio Rush

Young Bucks vs. The Rascalz

We'll hear from Adam Copeland

Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida in action

Místico, Brody King, & Mascara Dorada in action