AEW Dynamite Preview (4/22/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
After an explosive ending to last week's AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru, Darby Allin is the new AEW World Champion.
In his home state of Washington, Allin outsmarted the former champion, MJF, in under five minutes, defeating him with multiple Coffin Drops and a Headlock Takeover to win Allin's first AEW World Championship. The locker room emptied to congratulate him on his achievement, including his former tag team partner, Sting.
Tonight, the real work begins for the new world champ. Darby Allin will address the AEW audience in Portland for the first time since winning the title last week. Still disgruntled by his loss, it's a safe bet that MJF will be watching closely as he plots his journey back to the top of the mountain in AEW.
Darby Allin will also have his first AEW World Championship defense against Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa has been on an impressive run as of late, with single victories over the likes of Dezmond Xavier, Juice Robinson, Mascara Dorada, and Lio Rush.
Will Darby Allin's reign as AEW World Champion get off to a strong start, or will Tommaso Ciampa win his second AEW title in three months?
Current vs. former United Empire
Will Ospreay and Mark Davis have a lot of history, dating back to their time together in United Empire, dominating NJPW and the British independent scene. Fast forward to 2026, and the two men are at odds now that Davis is part of the Don Callis Family and Ospreay has found himself in the Don Callis Family's crosshairs once again after defeating Hechicero.
After Davis ruthlessly attacked Ospreay last week on Dynamite, the former friends will meet in the ring tonight in their first singles match together since 2023's New Japan Cup. Can Ospreay's streak of wins over Don Callis Family members continue, or will Mark Davis' knowledge of his former teammate be the special edge he needs?
All Elite Women
Since the "murder" of "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa has been on a quest for answers about who put her partner out of action indefinitely. Hikaru Shida has had a noticeably darker edge to her personality since returning to AEW.
As a result, Mina Shirakawa has been distrustful of the three-time former AEW Women's World Champion, even going as far as to warn Kris Statlander against a continued alliance last week on AEW Collision Spring Break Thru.
Who will walk away with the victory when Shirakawa and Shida battle for the first time ever?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- We'll hear from new AEW World Champion Darby Allin
- Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for AEW World Championship
- Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling