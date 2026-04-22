AEW Dynamite Preview (4/22/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After an explosive ending to last week's AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru, Darby Allin is the new AEW World Champion.

In his home state of Washington, Allin outsmarted the former champion, MJF, in under five minutes, defeating him with multiple Coffin Drops and a Headlock Takeover to win Allin's first AEW World Championship. The locker room emptied to congratulate him on his achievement, including his former tag team partner, Sting.

Tonight, the real work begins for the new world champ. Darby Allin will address the AEW audience in Portland for the first time since winning the title last week. Still disgruntled by his loss, it's a safe bet that MJF will be watching closely as he plots his journey back to the top of the mountain in AEW.

Darby Allin will also have his first AEW World Championship defense against Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa has been on an impressive run as of late, with single victories over the likes of Dezmond Xavier, Juice Robinson, Mascara Dorada, and Lio Rush.

Will Darby Allin's reign as AEW World Champion get off to a strong start, or will Tommaso Ciampa win his second AEW title in three months?

Current vs. former United Empire

#AEWDynamite

LIVE COAST-TO-COAST

8e/7c/5p, LIVE on TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 4/22!@WillOspreay vs @DUNKZILLADavis



After Mark Davis brutalized his former friend and partner Will Ospreay on behalf of @TheDonCallis Family, they'll battle 1-on-1, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/PTBrpHJgl8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2026

Will Ospreay and Mark Davis have a lot of history, dating back to their time together in United Empire, dominating NJPW and the British independent scene. Fast forward to 2026, and the two men are at odds now that Davis is part of the Don Callis Family and Ospreay has found himself in the Don Callis Family's crosshairs once again after defeating Hechicero.

After Davis ruthlessly attacked Ospreay last week on Dynamite, the former friends will meet in the ring tonight in their first singles match together since 2023's New Japan Cup. Can Ospreay's streak of wins over Don Callis Family members continue, or will Mark Davis' knowledge of his former teammate be the special edge he needs?

All Elite Women

Mina Shirakawa has been distrustful of Hikaru Shida's whereabouts since Toni Storm was put out of action. Tonight, Shirakawa will wrestle Shida for the first time. | All Elite Wrestling

Since the "murder" of "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa has been on a quest for answers about who put her partner out of action indefinitely. Hikaru Shida has had a noticeably darker edge to her personality since returning to AEW.

As a result, Mina Shirakawa has been distrustful of the three-time former AEW Women's World Champion, even going as far as to warn Kris Statlander against a continued alliance last week on AEW Collision Spring Break Thru.

Who will walk away with the victory when Shirakawa and Shida battle for the first time ever?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

We'll hear from new AEW World Champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida