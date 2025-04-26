Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview [4/26/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

FTR and the Paragon will go to war in the AEW Collision main event, while AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm battles Queen Aminata in a title eliminator match.

FTR vs. Paragon
All Elite Wrestling is getting in on the NBA post season action. A special Playoff Palooza edition of AEW Collision will air Saturday night just as soon as Western Conference Playoff coverage concludes on TNT & Max.

FTR have a new attitude and a new agent in Stokely Hathaway. That legal representation may give Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler free rein to inflict as much pain and punishment on anyone them deem worthy. We've seen it with Cope, 2.0, Daniel Garcia and most recently the Rock N' Roll Express.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of the Paragon took issue with the actions of FTR on Dynamite this week and they will face off against Dax and Cash in tonight's main event.

AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be in action tonight as she faces Queen Aminata in a title eliminator match, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland goes one-on-one with Blake Christian, while Top Flight and Cru look to settle their issues with one another in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

The ROH World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Bandido defends his newly acquired gold against Dralistico! Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Playoff Palooza Collision from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: After NBA Playoffs conclude coast-to-coast

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

FTR vs. Paragon

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

Bandido (c) vs. Dralistico for the ROH World Championship

Top Flight vs. Cru in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

AR Fox vs. Rush

Anna Jay in action

Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge

