AEW Collision Results [12/20/25]: Alex Windsor Stuns Mercedes Moné, Wins RevPro Title

The championship collection of Ultimo Moné is starting to dwindle.

Saturday's edition of AEW Collision Holiday Bash had a special 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CT) start time from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Mercedes Moné put her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship on the line in an open challenge against any British wrestler, and Alex Windsor was the one to answer the call.

After a hard fought battle, the Norwich native was able to spin out of a Moné Maker attempt and trap Mercedes' shoulders to the mat for three seconds to pull off the shocking upset.

What a moment for @HailWindsor!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max

This marked the second time in as many weeks that Mercedes lost one of her coveted championships. Red Velvet defeated Moné at Final Battle to recapture the ROH Women's World Television Championship, and now without her RevPro title, The CEO has only 11 belts left in her possession.

Alex Windsor, meantime, is now a two-time RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. She previously held that title for an impressive 769 days between November 2021 and December 2023.

The Continental Classic also continued Saturday afternoon, and the standings in the Gold League are as tight as they possibly could be after Jack Perry and Kevin Knight both earned massive victories. Here's everything you may have missed on AEW Collision Holiday Bash.

AEW Collision Match & Segment Results:

Jungle Jack Perry defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League. Bailey was looking for his third consecutive win and sole possession of first place in the C2 Gold League standings, but Perry took an unorthodox path to victory. After catching a super kick attempt, Jack bit the bare feet of Speedball and dropped him with a backdrop suplex for the three count.

Luchaclaus has come to town in Manchester!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max

Luchasauras came out after the match was over with a Santa hat on, and gave Mike Bailey a present. Speedball and Perry exchanged a hug as the crowd danced to Jack's music.

Eddie Kingston defeated Nathan Cruz. The Grizzled Young Vets attacked Eddie Kingston prior to the match beginning, in an effort to give Cruz the leg up. His advantage did not last long. The Mad King caught him with an exploder suplex and then buried him with a DDT to score the pinfall victory.

Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Moné to win the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. As she has in their previous encounters, Windsor gave Mercedes a really tough fight. She was able to battle through the Bank Statement, but once she got to her feet, Alex got caught in position for Moné Maker. She was able to slip away, however, and trapped Mercedes in a unique pinning position to score the shocking three count and win the title.

WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! @HAILWINDSOR HAS DONE IT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max

Kevin Knight defeated Kazuchika Okada to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League, and create a five-way tie atop the standings. Okada looked to have this one in complete control after hitting a modified Rainmaker, but Knight was able duck a second attempt of the devastating lariat. Kevin went up top for the coast-to-coast, but Kazuchika met him with the massive drop kick. He then went for another Rainmaker, but Knight again ducked and caught Okada in an inside cradle for the three count.

Knight, Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Pac and Speedball Bailey are all tied for first place in the C2 Gold League with 6 points.

