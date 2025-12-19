WWE Reportedly Shifting Approach To Free Agent Additions

Regardless of how you feel about the weekly product, there's no denying that the current WWE roster is overloaded with talent.

That hasn't stopped other wrestlers from reaching out to gauge the company's interest, particularly those from TNA Wrestling who are working on short-term or expiring contracts.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, however, is reporting that WWE isn't very active on the free agent market right now.

“We were told that of late talent from both TNA and AEW who have called WWE have been told that they aren’t looking at hiring new people," Meltzer said in his latest newsletter.

While not specifically saying that these people have reached out to WWE, Meltzer noted that Steve Maclin, Zachary Wentz and AJ Francis are all signed to three month contracts with TNA Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has recently reported that several other talents are working for TNA on a per-appearance basis.

WWE will reportedly still pursue certain free agents

While Dave Meltzer believes that the company's new TV deal with AMC will certainly help TNA retain talent in the long run, there are still those who would like to make the jump to WWE. The timing just does not appear to be right, at least for most people.

Leon Slater | WWE

"The idea is that [WWE has] so many in developmental, many of whom are ready, that they don’t need new people. This is not an absolute, and obviously guys the level of [Chris] Jericho or [Leon] Slater wouldn’t necessarily fall into that category.”

Leon Slater is the reigning X-Division Champion, but WWE has utilized the partnership with TNA to feature the 21-year-old heavily on its programming as of late, including at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. He's also the current No. 1 Contender for Oba Femi's NXT Championship.

Slater ultimately signing with WWE when he's able, despite the reported soft hiring freeze, would not be surprising at all. It would be a very similar situation to that of former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who signed with WWE not too long ago.

R-Truth & Joe Hendry | WWE

30-year veteran Chris Jericho is expected to hit free agency in the coming days. He's spent the past six years under contract with All Elite Wrestling, but WWE is reportedly interested in bringing him in for a retirement tour in 2026.

