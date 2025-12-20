AEW Collision Preview (12/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Holiday Bash continues on Collision with a special 1-hour episode in Manchester, England.

While the episode is short, the card is packed with action, including Continental Classic action and an open challenge from the CEO.

After pinning Willow Nightingale on Dynamite in an 8-woman tag team match, Mercedes Moné's confidence has been restored after taking big losses in title matches to Kris Statlander and Red Velvet. She's feeling so confident that she's putting her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship on the line at Holiday Bash in Manchester, England.

Which British superstar will step up to the plate and answer Ultimo Moné's open challenge?

The Continental Classic continues

In a battle of two of the best dropkicks in the business, Kevin Knight will face the current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, in Continental Classic Gold League action. Knight currently has 3 points and needs a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Okada, currently tied for first place in the block with 6 points, hopes to extend his point total to 9 and stand alone at the top of the Gold League. Who will come out on top?

Speedball Mike Bailey has a similar plan in mind. Bailey is also tied for first place in the Gold League with 6 points, and a win over "Jungle" Jack Perry could improve his chances of making it to the Gold League finals at Worlds End.

Perry won't go down without a fight, though. After replacing Darby Allin in the tournament due to an unfortunate injury, Perry still has 0 points in the tournament, but the former TNT Champion is hoping to turn his luck around. Can he pull it off?

Other Collision news

After losing to Samoa Joe in his challenge for the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming, Eddie Kingston is refocused and eager to get back on the right foot. At Holiday Bash, he'll go one-on-one with European indie standout Nathan Cruz as he figures out what's next for the Mad King.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Co-op Live in Manchester, England

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mercedes Moné Open Challenge

Kazuchika Okada [6] vs. Kevin Knight [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Speedball Mike Bailey [6] vs. Jungle Jack Perry [0] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz

