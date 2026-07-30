AEW Collision Preview (7/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

On a special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision, AEW will be in Detroit's Masonic Temple for the second night in a row following an eventful AEW Dynamite.

Will Ospreay has had a tumultuous week on the road to main eventing AEW All In London on August 30. His opponent and longtime friend Kenny Omega leveled him with a One Winged Angel to close out AEW Redemption. Ospreay also formally left the Death Riders, turning his back on the group at AEW Redemption and returning his Death Riders patch to Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

In the process of leaving the group, Ospreay hit Daniel Garcia with a flying elbow, and tonight, Garcia aims to get even. In his backstage promo last night challenging Ospreay to a singles match, Garcia called the Owen Hart Men's Tournament winner his "young boy" and vowed to teach him a lesson.

With no one in his corner now and his friendship with Kenny Omega in disarray, Ospreay will attempt to close the Death Riders chapter of his career for good, starting with Daniel Garcia. Can he get the job done?

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The Bang Bang Gang is upset with the Death Riders for interfering in their match with The Dogs at AEW Redemption, and they'll try to get even in eight-man tag team action. With Jay White out of commission, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns will team up to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta. Can the Bang Bang Gang get revenge?

The Brawling Birds have made their intentions clear that they want to work their way up to challenging for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Before they get there, Athena has issued an invitation for a trios match.

The ROH Women's World Champion pledged to have her M.I.T. comrades, Billie Starkz and Diamanté, at her side tonight while The Brawling Birds have recruited the help of Jamie Hayter's former Oedo Tai teammate in STARDOM, Hazuki. Which team will get the upper hand?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

The Brawling Birds & Hazuki vs. Athena, Billie Starkz, & Diamante

8-Man Tag: Death Riders vs. Bang Bang Gang