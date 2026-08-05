AEW Grand Slam Mexico Preview (8/5/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW returns to the cathedral of professional wrestling, better known as Arena Mexico, tonight for the second annual AEW Grand Slam Mexico event.

With AEW All In London only weeks away, Owen Hart Men's Tournament winner Will Ospreay has more enemies than allies after a spirited One Winged Angel from Kenny Omega at AEW Redemption and Ospreay's self-imposed exit from the Death Riders.

Ospreay will lock horns with another former friend tonight as he clashes with Mark Davis in a Mexico City Street Fight. Ospreay's history with Davis is well documented, dating back to their time together in the United Empire. As a member of the Don Callis Family, Mark Davis' singles match record with Ospreay is currently tied at one win each.

Their most recent match saw Will Ospreay defeat Mark Davis to advance in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament, which he went on to win at Forbidden Door. With no outside interference allowed from the Don Callis Family or anyone else, will Ospreay be able to defeat Mark Davis one more time?

The road to All In London continues

Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion stood tall on Dynamite last week after attacking Willow Nightingale. | All Elite Wrestling

The Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné has made it clear that she is stronger than she's ever been in AEW now that she has the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, in her corner. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Divine Dominion made a surprise attack on Willow Nightingale after Moné crashed Nightingale's world championship celebration.

The Brawling Birds, who have been eyeing the women's tag team titles, ran out to make the save for the champion, and tonight, they'll officially team up with Willow Nightingale to take on Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion in trios action.

Moné has prior history with every woman on the opposing team, but she also has the most dominant tag team in AEW at her side. Can they get the win, or will Willow Nightingale manage to outsmart the CEO again?

A Men's Casino Gauntlet has been announced for All In London, and Tommaso Ciampa, Komander, and AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo will compete for the right to enter the Casino Gauntlet match first. Who will punch their ticket to Wembley Stadium tonight in Arena Mexico?

Old grudges resurfaced

Kris Statlander cost Persephone the TBS Championship last week on AEW Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

After being missing from AEW TV for a few weeks, Kris Statlander returned last week on Dynamite to stop Persephone from cheating in her TBS title match against Maya World and blocked the CMLL World Women's Champion's chances of becoming TBS Champion as well. Now, Persephone is seeking revenge in her domain of Arena Mexico in a non-title match.

Who will win the first 1-on-1 encounter between Statlander and Persephone?

Gold on the line

"Speedball" Mike Bailey won the ladder match at AEW Redemption and earned an AEW International Championship shot. | All Elite Wrestling

"Speedball" Mike Bailey won the ladder match at AEW Redemption and earned the right to challenge for the AEW International Championship. Speedball has wrestled the current champion, Kyle Fletcher, on two prior occasions, and each person holds one victory over the other. Tonight's tiebreaker promises to be their most high-stakes encounter yet, with the International Championship on the line. Which competitor will walk away with the win and the title?

No longer able to challenge for the AEW World Championship, "Hangman" Adam Page is seeking out the AEW World Trios Championships once again, this time recruiting Brody King and Bandido as his partners. The new trio champions, The Demand, have been on an impressive streak lately and have no plans of going down without a fight.

Will the brand new alliance of Hangman and Brodido be able to compete with The Demand's established chemistry as a team?

Also on Grand Slam Mexico

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, will make their Arena Mexico debut while learning to coexist with their All In London opponents, the Young Bucks. The super team of tag team legends is up against the Death Riders in eight-man tag team action, a faction that Cage & Cope and the Young Bucks are very familiar with.

Can they put their differences aside long enough to overcome their opponents?

TNT Champion Kevin Knight laid down the gauntlet for some high-level competitors to step up and challenge the Don Callis Family at Grand Slam Mexico, and Místico, Jericho, and Darby Allin answered the call. Knight will have Kazuchika Okada and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero at his side, but his opponents are also no strangers to the unique Arena Mexico environment. Which trio will come out on top?

How to Watch AEW Grand Slam Mexico Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Grand Slam Mexico Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Grand Slam Mexico Location:

Location: Arena Mexico, Mexico City, MX

AEW Grand Slam Mexico Card (Announced):

Mexico City Street Fight: Mark Davis vs. Will Ospreay

AEW International Championship: Kyle Fletcher vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

AEW World Trios Championships: The Demand vs. Bandido, Brody King, & "Hangman" Adam Page

For The #1 Spot In The All In London Casino Gauntlet: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander

Willow Nightingale & The Brawling Birds vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion

Persephone vs. Kris Statlander

Mistico, Jericho & Darby Allin vs. The Don Callis Family (Kevin Knight, Kazuchika Okada, & Hechicero)

Cage & Cope and Young Bucks vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, & Daniel Garcia)