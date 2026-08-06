AEW Grand Slam Mexico Results & Booking Grades (8/5/26): MJF Makes Surprise Return

Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico special took place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Last week's episode featured two epic face-to-face encounters, setting the stage for the top two matches at All In: London later this month between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship. As well as Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico results:

This week's special episode kicked off with an eight-man tag match. It saw Adam Copeland and Christian Cage team with the Young Bucks to take on the Death Riders. The finish of the match saw a miscommunication between Cope and Matt Jackson, which allowed Moxley to roll up Cope with a handful of tights to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

A perfect opening match for the show

It continued to build the tension between the Young Bucks, Cope, and Cage heading into All In

Anyone on the Death Riders could have benefitted from getting that pinfall except Mox

The Death Riders take advantage of a miscommunication to pick up the victory!



Watch #GrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XD8TEL4Cuf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2026

A video package airs, hyping the AEW World Championship match at All In between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

MJF makes his return to AEW, attacking Andrade El Idolo

Back in the ring, Tommaso Ciampa took on Komander and Andrade El Idolo to determine the number one entrant for the Casino Gauntlet match. The finish of the match saw Andrade hit Komander with the DM to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Andrade cuts a promo to the crowd in Spanish before MJF's music hits. He comes in through the crowd with his Triple B and takes out El Idolo, reclaiming the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF claims he's still the real champion due to how his match went down at Beach Break. Despite that, he will compete to earn the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet next week and will become the rightful AEW World Champion once again.

Booking Grade: 10/10

MJF is back on the road to All In

Andrade El Idolo is a bona fide superstar for AEW

An emphasis on the importance of the Casino Gauntlet ahead of the pay-per-view

.@The_MJF wants to enter the Casino Gauntlet Match by winning a #2 Spot Qualifier next week on #AEWDynamite!



Watch #GrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/xnWh0Fqu4o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2026

The next match saw Mercedes Moné team with Divine Dominion to take on Willow Nightingale and the Brawling Birds. The finish of the match saw Nightingale catch Moné with a backslide to score the pinfall victory for her team. It was announced following that match that the Brawling Birds will face Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles at All In.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Very fun match

Helped push two title matches for All In later this month

Willow pinning Mercedes this early kinda telegraphs a title change at the PPV

WILLOW & THE BIRDS WIN!



Watch #GrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gDw74o8f5Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2026

The International Championship is on the line in Arena Mexico

Up next was the first championship match of the evening, as Kyle Fletcher put the AEW International Title on the line against Speedball Mike Bailey. The finish of the match saw Fletcher hit Bailey with a turnbuckle brainbuster to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

These two men can't have a bad match together

The crowd was invested in this match from start to finish

This not being the main event kinda spoiled that the title wasn't changing hands

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico card:

The Death Riders defeated Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and the Young Bucks

Andrade El Idolo defeated Komander and Tommaso Ciampa to earn the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: London

Willow Nightingale and the Brawling Birds defeated Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion

Kyle Fletcher defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to retain the AEW International Championship

Mistico, Jericho, and Darby Allin vs. The Don Callis Family

Persephone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Trios Championship: The Demand (c) vs Hangman Page and Brodido

Mexico City Street Fight: Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis