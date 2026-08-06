AEW Grand Slam Mexico Results & Booking Grades (8/5/26): MJF Makes Surprise Return
Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico special took place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.
Last week's episode featured two epic face-to-face encounters, setting the stage for the top two matches at All In: London later this month between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship. As well as Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship.
AEW Grand Slam Mexico results:
This week's special episode kicked off with an eight-man tag match. It saw Adam Copeland and Christian Cage team with the Young Bucks to take on the Death Riders. The finish of the match saw a miscommunication between Cope and Matt Jackson, which allowed Moxley to roll up Cope with a handful of tights to score the pinfall victory for his team.
Booking Grade: 9.5/10
- A perfect opening match for the show
- It continued to build the tension between the Young Bucks, Cope, and Cage heading into All In
- Anyone on the Death Riders could have benefitted from getting that pinfall except Mox
A video package airs, hyping the AEW World Championship match at All In between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.
MJF makes his return to AEW, attacking Andrade El Idolo
Back in the ring, Tommaso Ciampa took on Komander and Andrade El Idolo to determine the number one entrant for the Casino Gauntlet match. The finish of the match saw Andrade hit Komander with the DM to score the pinfall victory.
After the match, Andrade cuts a promo to the crowd in Spanish before MJF's music hits. He comes in through the crowd with his Triple B and takes out El Idolo, reclaiming the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF claims he's still the real champion due to how his match went down at Beach Break. Despite that, he will compete to earn the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet next week and will become the rightful AEW World Champion once again.
Booking Grade: 10/10
- MJF is back on the road to All In
- Andrade El Idolo is a bona fide superstar for AEW
- An emphasis on the importance of the Casino Gauntlet ahead of the pay-per-view
The next match saw Mercedes Moné team with Divine Dominion to take on Willow Nightingale and the Brawling Birds. The finish of the match saw Nightingale catch Moné with a backslide to score the pinfall victory for her team. It was announced following that match that the Brawling Birds will face Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles at All In.
Booking Grade: 9/10
- Very fun match
- Helped push two title matches for All In later this month
- Willow pinning Mercedes this early kinda telegraphs a title change at the PPV
The International Championship is on the line in Arena Mexico
Up next was the first championship match of the evening, as Kyle Fletcher put the AEW International Title on the line against Speedball Mike Bailey. The finish of the match saw Fletcher hit Bailey with a turnbuckle brainbuster to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 9.5/10
- These two men can't have a bad match together
- The crowd was invested in this match from start to finish
- This not being the main event kinda spoiled that the title wasn't changing hands
Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of AEW Grand Slam Mexico.
AEW Grand Slam Mexico card:
- The Death Riders defeated Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and the Young Bucks
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Komander and Tommaso Ciampa to earn the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: London
- Willow Nightingale and the Brawling Birds defeated Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to retain the AEW International Championship
- Mistico, Jericho, and Darby Allin vs. The Don Callis Family
- Persephone vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW World Trios Championship: The Demand (c) vs Hangman Page and Brodido
- Mexico City Street Fight: Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime