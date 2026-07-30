AEW Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (7/29/26): Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Set Course for Epic All In Match

The last time the AEW audience saw Will Ospreay, he was holding his neck in the middle of the ring at Redemption. Ospreay saved Kenny Omega from a vicious attack by The Death Riders, but then Omega dropped him with a One Winged Angel.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite began with a video of Moxley and The Death Riders watching Omega crush Ospreay at Redemption. They had just been fought off by Moxley. Then, Ospreay was shown walking in a backstage alley and he walked directly into Moxley, who was flanked by his faction.

The road to #AEWAllInLondon just got hotter!

At #AEWRedemption, @WillOspreay betrayed the Death Riders as tensions rise with #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/uB2Qxem5Pl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Daniel Garcia appeared to try and embrace Ospreay, but Ospreay decked him with an elbow to the face. Moxley and him confronted one another and Ospreay told him that nobody else gets to pull the trigger but him. Ospreay handed Omega the Death Rider patch and said he was out of the group.

In response, Moxley told Ospreay that he apparently had everything figured out. He then picked up Garcia and left with his group. Ospreay continued walking and then ran into Adam Page.

Page told Ospreay he knew what he was going through and that he was there for him should he need anything. Ospreay told him no. Ospreay said he had a lot on his plate. He said that he was on the outs with United Empire and The Death Riders. He also said he couldn't trust Kenny Omega. Ospreay said that because of that, he couldn't trust Page either. Page took the news in stride, but seemingly left the offer on the table.

With tensions at an all-time high between @WillOspreay and the Death Riders, Hangman Adam Page tries to speak some clarity into the Aerial Assassin!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gqlOgJnUfD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

It's good to see Ospreay clearly break from The Death Riders. The story now has to be focused on Ospreay and Omega and this segment framed all of that properly.

Adam Page introducing himself into the story is interesting. It's another ball to juggle, but it should help the tension between Ospreay and Omega.

Ospreay was really good during this. Emotional, but in total control. That's the vibe you want to generate around him.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Jack Perry and Nick Wayne in a triple threat match to retain the AEW National Championship. The match was wild, with plenty of high spots and a crowd that was majorly invested.

Andrade won the match by pinning Nick Wayne. Andrade hit the DM on Wayne before pinning him. Prior to that, he crushed Perry with his back elbow, which got him out of the ring and made him unavailable to break things up.

When the match was over, Andrade celebrated in the ring and was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Andrade gloated about having MJF's diamond ring and was then told what the future plans looked like for his National Championship.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The match was excellent. All action and each guy very much complemented the others in the ring.

Not a ton of drama, though. With Andrade just winning the title a few days ago, there wasn't much they could do to truly convince the crowd that he might lose it.

Andrade has come a long way on his promos. They aren't perfect English, but that's the best part. They are authentic and he really does a nice job of showcasing his personality in them.

Friction in The Don Callis Family after Kevin Knight lost the world title match at Redemption

The Don Callis Family was interviewed backstage. There was friction between them because Kyle Fletcher retained his title, but Kevin Knight failed to win the big one against Kenny Omega.

It was a rocky night for @TheDonCallis Family at #AEWRedemption!



But as family always does, they stick together... 👀



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7Y2WCS1fqo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Knight said he would be back in the title picture soon, but that he would take some time to appreciate the little things and defend his TNT Championship. Don Callis told him that the family will be there to help him. Fletcher and Knight got in the face of one another, but then Kazuchika Okada walked into the shot. He said that he would make sure the International Championship, which Fletcher holds, stays in the family.

Mike Bailey and Brodido defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match. Bailey won the match with an insane pin on Jake Doyle.

Right after the match, Bailey had a staredown with Kyle Fletcher. Bailey will challenge Fletcher next week for the AEW International Championship.

What anticipation from @SpeedballBailey!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/S8IpST47zs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 7/10

Another very good match. Like the first one, this was filled with action. Crowd loved it.

In addition to just being a good match, it revolved around Bailey. Smart booking given that he has the title shot next week. It was important to keep him strong and that's exactly what they did.

The Young Bucks layout path to greatness opposite Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

Renee Paquette moderated a sit-down interview with The Young Bucks and the AEW Men's World Tag Team Champions, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Both teams started off by being respectful of the other and talking about how much they looked forward to the match.

The conversation then pivoted to legacy. Cage and Copeland said they were the best of their generation, but they also wanted to be the best of the current generation too. The Bucks responded that they need to win the titles again because it would make them the most decorated team in AEW history.

Both teams positioned themselves as winners, but The Bucks said that they were underdogs and they always have been. There was tension between the teams, but it was created out of both sides being tag team legends.

The dream match is set for #AEWAllInLondon!@ReneePaquette sits down with the @youngbucks and #AEW World Tag Team Champions @RatedRCope and @Christian4Peeps ahead of their huge title fight on Sunday, August 30th!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/28CkXHY5Hf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

For a babyface vs. babyface match, this was a strong first chapter. The teams remained likable, but also slightly needled each other to create some drama.

The question is, where do they go from here? They told a lot of the story in that promo, but there are nearly 30 days until the match itself. Clearly, they will lean into the idea of legacy, but the story has to find a couple of other things to hook on with.

Tony Khan has a dream match on his hands here. This segment helped that aura.

Maya World defeated Persephone to retain her TBS Championship. Hikaru Shida got involved and nearly used a kendo stick, but Kris Statlander ran out and stopped her. This allowed World to hit her finisher and get the victory.

Former TBS Champion @ShidaHikaru tried to interfere to help Persephone win, but @CallMeKrisStat saved the match for @MayaWorldd! #AndStill



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pFjP3tFBHa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 7/10

A fine little match, but zero drama. World had this all the way and the audience reacted as if they knew that.

Willow Nightingale celebrates world championship victory

The crowd roared loudly as Willow Nightingale was introduced by Renee Paquette in the ring. Nightingale was shook up and emotional, but pulled it together for a promo about her career.

She said he had looked past her entire life, but that 2026 has been a dream year for her because she was living her dream. She talked about the championships she won and then turned her attention to her world title. The audience chanted "you deserve it," but then Mercedes Mone walked to the ring.

"YOU DESERVE IT! 👏👏👏👏👏"



CONGRATULATIONS @WILLOWWRESTLES!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yK7p6iwmBq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Mone demanded that Nightingale sign the contract for their world title match at All In. Nightingale obliged and signed it right away. She then asked Mone what her problem was and Mone told her that she was all over her story and didn't like it.

Mone walked through her post-WWE career and at many turns, Nightingale was there. Mone talked about losing the TBS Championship to Nightingale, but said she'd win the big one at her expense. Nightingale got in Mone's face, but then Divine Dominion surrounded the ring. Mone clocked Nightingale and the two exchanged punches. Divine Dominion then got involved and hit her with a double chokeslam.

The Brawling Birds ran out and made the save for Nightingale. They checked on Nightingale as Mone and Divine Dominion gloated and left the ring.

The Brawling Birds are here to help AEW Women's World Champion @WillowWrestles fight off @MercedesVarnado and Divine Dominion!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ylX81Hm4KC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

A money segment. Nightingale is tremendously over as a babyface and Mone took advantage of it. The audience booed her loudly throughout the interaction. There were clear lines in this one and the audience reacted.

With Divine Dominion getting involved, there are a ton of matches Willow can now have in the lead-up to All In. She can team with The Brawling Birds and take on Divine Dominion in singles matches. Lots of directions to go with this after one promo.

Jon Moxley defeated Komander to retain the AEW Continental Championship. Komander hit his spots and took the Moxley offense, but a Paradigm Shift after a missed Shooting Star Press by Komander led to a choke. Moxley won the match by submission.

The Demand defeated The Conglomeration to win the AEW World Trios Championships. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson helped The Demand win this match. Ricochet got the pinfall on Orange Cassidy.

After the match, all six guys continued to beat down The Conglomeration. They kept the momentum going until Adam Page walked out with a steel chair to make the save, along with Brody King. Page hit the Buckshot Lariat and then stood tall.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Nothing wrong with The Demand getting a couple more members. This had been set in motion for a while and it happened in a meaningful way with the title change.

I like seeing Adam Page and all, but how does he figure into this? A feud with Ricochet? Seems a little beneath his level in the company right now.

Thanks to help from The Lethal Twist, THE DEMAND ARE THE NEW AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONS! #AndNew



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bCSZCSSoef — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Kenny Omega was introduced to the audience. As he was about to speak, Will Ospreay walked out. Omega said he had something important to say, but that only Ospreay needed to hear it.

Omega said he cared about Ospreay and wanted the world for him. He said in the past he has always put his friendship before the championship belt. Omega told Ospreay that he was offended and Ospreay told him he gave up. Omega said it didn't look like he did anymore because he had the world title. Omega said that his partnership with The Death Riders blew up in his face. Omega asked him what his excuse was now.

.@WillOspreay talks about his initial decision to turn to @JonMoxley for help instead of @KennyOmegamanX.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MEmuUS7xCg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

Ospreay answered Omega and said he came back too early from injury and lost confidence when he didn't get revenge over Moxley. Ospreay said when that happened, the only person there for him was the guy who put him on the shelf. Ospreay said he liked being a Death Rider, but he didn't share the same philosophy as them.

Omega accused Ospreay of nearly suffocating him with a bag at Redemption. He said it was his trap that he set and slapped him across the face. He kept slapping Ospreay, but then Ospreay slapped him back.

Ospreay cut a massive promo on Omega. He said his country was counting on him and that he would pull the trigger when he needed to at All In. He said he wouldn't do it from behind and that Omega would see it coming.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Intense. Perfect intensity. I don't know that Ospreay and Omega tied everything together from Redemption, but pretty close. This was about establishing their reason to fight and they nailed it.

AEW Dynamite Results

Andrade El Idolo defeated Jack Perry and Nick Wayne in a triple threat match to retain the AEW National Championship

Mike Bailey and Brodido defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match

Maya World defeated Persephone to retain the TBS Championship

Jon Moxley defeated Komander to retain the AEW Continental Championship

The Demand defeated The Conglomeration to win the AEW World Trios Championships