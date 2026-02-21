AEW Collision Preview (2/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The stars of AEW are primed to collide tonight in San Diego.

Headlining the show is a high-stakes trios match for the AEW World Trios Championships. On Dynamite, The Demand pointed out that all of the members of Jet Set Rodeo have been distracted in recent weeks with their own personal goals. Hangman is still chasing the AEW World Championship with his next title opportunity scheduled for Revolution, while Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey have competed in several singles matches recently.

The Demand believes that the group's individual aspirations have kept them from defending the World Trios titles, and tonight, they're laying down a challenge.

Will Jet Set Rodeo be able to compartmentalize their personal matters and work together to retain their titles, or will Ricochet and GOA be able to capitalize on their split focus?

CMLL World Heavyweight Championship on the line

All Elite Wrestling

Don Callis made it clear on Dynamite that he wants the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship in the possession of his decorated family. Josh Alexander has stepped up to challenge Claudio Castagnoli in hopes of bringing Callis' dream to life.

The Death Riders and Don Callis Family haven't been on great terms in recent weeks. Will that tension follow them to San Diego? Whowill walk away with the CMLL World Heavyweight title?

Also on Collision

Is it Saturday yet!!? Can’t wait https://t.co/B0i27r1SkQ — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 19, 2026

Thunder Rosa announced this past Wednesday that she's cleared for in-ring competition after being out with an injury for months. Since returning, she's been vocal about wanting to regain the AEW Women's World Championship and to get to the current champion, Thekla, she'll have to go through the rest of the Triangle of Madness.

Tonight, Thunder Rosa will take on Julia Hart her return to the ring. What can we expect from the former AEW Women's World Champion?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Frontwave Arena in San Diego, CA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Jet Set Rodeo vs. The Demand for the AEW World Trios Championship

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Alexander for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

