AEW Dynamite Results (2/18/26): Swerve Strickland Turns Heel, Page Ups Stakes With MJF

At AEW Grand Slam Australia over the weekend, Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to become the number one contender for MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship at Revolution. Page signed his match contract in front of MJF as the show went off the air.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Page upped the stakes for that title match. Page and MJF had a tense promo exchange in the ring and both outright declared that they hated one another. MJF said he hated that Page has two wins over him and called him a lucky shot. Page surprised the AEW audience by saying he hated MJF because he saw a little of himself in him.

Page talked to MJF about their obsession with the AEW World Championship and said that their match at Revolution needed to be the end. He said they had to end their rivalry at Revolution and the match couldn't be a regular match, but needed a special stipulation.

MJF laughed off that notion, but then Page gave MJF something he wanted. Page said that if he doesn't win the world championship at Revolution, he'll never challenge for the belt again. MJF perked up hearing that part of the news and agreed to a stipulation. Page then suggested it be a Texas Death Match, but MJF said he needed a week to think it over.

Speaking of championships, the AEW World Tag Team Championships will officially be defended at AEW Revolution on March 15. FTR cut a promo in the ring and disrespected The Young Bucks. As they did, The Bucks walked out and hit them with tandem super kicks. Eventually, they also kicked Stokely Hathaway.

The Bucks then yelled that they were the number one contenders for the tag titles. They then said they wanted their title match to be at Revolution. Later in the show, Tony Khan confirmed that the match was official.

Also, the TBS Championship was on the line this week when the champion, Willow Nightingale, defended the championship in a fatal four-way match that included Megan Bayne, Mina Shirakawa, and Marina Shafir. It appeared as if Shirakawa was going to get the win. She caught a wave of momentum that she utilized in a flurry of offense on Nightingale.

With Nightingale on the ropes, Shirakawa hit a spinning back fist that dropped her to the mat. She went for the pin right after, but Nightingale cradled her into a pin of her own and got the victory.

The main event of AEW Dynamite this week featured Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland. Strickland defeated Omega, but not without a little controversy.

During the match, referee Aubrey Edwards was hit by a Kenny Omega V-Trigger. The accident happened when it appeared as if Edwards was checking on Strickland's shoulder. As she did, Omega came running in and hit her with the move. The announcers debated whether or not Strickland moved her into harm's way instead of taking the move himself.

Strickland hit a House Call on Omega before connecting with his inverted piledriver move for the win. Prior to that, he got the final momentum shift in the match because he used an exposed turnbuckle to incapacitate Omega.

The big story of the night came after the match. Strickland turned heel and destroyed Omega. He beat Omega around the ringside area and put him through a table as the audience booed. Strickland screamed, "I needed this," as the show went off the air.

In other action this week, Jon Moxley defeated Mark Davis in the opening contest of the night. Davis had a bloody hand for most of the match and that injury was targeted by Moxley throughout the match. Plus, Orange Cassidy teamed with Tomohiro Ishii and defeated Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors.

During the match, Darby Allin got involved and snatched Kidd when he was in the audience. Because of that interference, Cassidy and Ishii were able to get the win.

Finally, The Brawling Birds notched a win in the tag team division this week. Jaime Hayter and Alex Windsor worked a strong match to beat the team of Viva Van and Becca.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley defeated Mark Davis

Willow Nightingale defeated Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Championship

Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors

The Brawling Birds defeated Viva Van and Becca in a tag team match

Kevin Knight defeated The Beast Mortos

Swerve Strickland defeated Kenny Omega

