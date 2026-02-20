Josh Alexander Looks To Lead The Way For Canadian Wrestling Kickstarting The MLP & CMLL Partnership (Exclusive)

For fans of All Elite Wrestling, Josh Alexander represents The Don Callis Family and can usually be seen doing the bidding of the group on Dynamite and Collision. However, "The Walking Weapon" represents much more than that.

On Friday, February 20, Alexander heads back to Arena Mexico to not only represent AEW and The Don Callis Family, but also all of Canadian wrestling as he defends the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Canadian Championship in a big time title bout against Esfinge.

This marks the first time the MLP Canadian Title will be defended in Arena Mexico following the announcement that the Canadian-based promotion has formed a partnership with the top promotion in Mexico, CMLL.

AEW Twitter

The thing that I really made my mission statement was to try to make a splash on the scene in Canada

Ahead of his title match on February 20, Josh Alexander spoke with The Takedown On SI and reflected on his journey as a representative of Canadian wrestling, bringing it to Mexico for CMLL.

“I mean I don’t know if it happened on purpose, but it was something that meant a great deal to me along the way," Alexander said. "I remember when I broke my neck and when I came back from breaking my neck, this was about 2015, 2016, at the time, I didn’t think I was gonna get a contract with any companies, no TNAs, no WWEs, no AEWs."

Wanting to bring Canadian wrestling to a national and international stage became Alexander's goal and something that he still wants to bring to the forefront in a significant way.

"The thing that I really made my mission statement was to try to make a splash on the scene in Canada, facing these wrestlers from all around the world, putting on marquee matchups to try to get more eyes on Canadian wrestling cause we have so much talent up in Canada, but for some reason, they’re not seen."

Comparing Canadian wrestlers' struggle to get attention and notoriety to that of Mexican luchadors, the AEW star addressed how America is the place where individual stars are able to be elevated to the next level of their careers, especially being outside of the country.

"And I’m sure Mexican luchadors have the same issue not being seen by the American audience and stuff like that because it seems America is the place where you’re really gonna explode as a talent in professional wrestling," Alexander stated.

"But for MLP and CMLL to have this relationship, for me to come down not just representing myself, representing my country and this company in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling as their world champion, I think it’s a great deal of pressure, but it’s pressure that I’ve kind of welcomed with open arms because Canadian wrestling means a great deal to me."

While he is currently going strong in All Elite Wrestling, Alexander caught the attention of the wrestling world during his time in TNA Wrestling where he became the TNA World Champion, X-Division Champion and one half of the longest reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.

From his time on the indies, TNA and now with AEW, Alexander has been a key representative for Canadian wrestling. He expressed how bringing the country around the world has influenced who he is today.

open of #CMLLInforma confirms they're doing a contract signing for the tag team title feud.



Salvador Lutteroth and Scott D'Amore on to hype the CMLL/MLP partnership pic.twitter.com/TI4EP37YZs — luchablog (@luchablog) February 19, 2026

"It’s formed me into the person and the wrestler I am now after 20 years in this business, so to go to a huge event like CMLL sold out show in Arena Mexico, that crowd compares to no other crowd in the world from my experience. I’ve experienced it first hand myself already."

Making his return to Arena Mexico, Alexander is set to defend the MLP Canadian Championship against Esfinge in what should a highly competitive bout. It will be a clash of styles that "The Walking Weapon" is excited to put on display.

"Walking in as the champion and defending against a very formidable luchador in Esfinge, it’s just the perfect marquee matchup to show the clash of styles between the style we have up in Canada and the lucha libre wrestling and to show the world that Canada’s here to stay on the map with a marquee company like CMLL.”

Much like MLP, All Elite Wrestling is another promotion that has established a working relationship with CMLL that has seen various stars from each company cross over. Whether it be Mistico appearing at AEW All In: Texas 2025 last year or Claudio Castagnoli becoming the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, this partnership has brought several memorable moments.

While Alexander will walk in to Arena Mexico as the MLP World Champion, he will also be representing AEW in a major way. With stars like MJF, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and JetSpeed all having notable performances in CMLL over the past two years, Alexander was asked if there is pressure to live up to those successes from the AEW roster.

“Oh absolutely. I remember the first time I wrestled in Arena Mexico, I wrestled Atlantis Jr. It was a good match and everything went great," The MLP Canadian Champion said. "And then afterwards, I think it was Mascara Dorada and Bandido in the main event. And I watched it and it was one of the most insane matches I’ve ever seen in my life, which goes hand and hand with everything you see in CMLL."

"But there's just so much talent from the top of the card to the bottom of the card. There’s guys that aren’t breaking through on these big Friday night shows yet that I’m sure are talented enough that are just itching at it. And that’s the kind of environment I want to be in."

Still having that hunger to always prove himself at the highest level, Alexander loves to be around other performers ready to push themselves in front of the red hot crowd that usually packs Arena Mexico every single week.

"I want to be around all these wrestlers that want to get noticed, that want to lay it all on the line and go out there and just give everything that they have because that’s how I’ve been wired the whole 20 years I’ve been in this business, so this is welcomed."

This partnership with CMLL is huge for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and brings the promotion to the international stage. This is a fact that isn't lost on Alexander, understanding that it gives some lesser known stars the opportunity to break out.

"This relationship I think it’s only gonna explode the type of talent like I’m talking about, these guys that want to get noticed, that are itching for these opportunities, these girls that want to go out there and mix it up with different lucha libre wrestlers to show that they can have these clash of styles and have these amazing matchups."

Alexander feels like this is just the start of everything that can now be possible with MLP working with CMLL and believes fans will see some of the stellar luchadors making their way to Canada in the future as well.

"And I think it’s a great way to highlight not just the Canadian wrestling end of it from us coming down to CMLL, but also the luchadors coming up to MLP in the future.”

Josh Alexander sends in a promo, talks up his title match, says MLP is going to showcase what Canadian wrestling can be.



Esfinge in stuido and has quite a mask. He wants these kinds of challenges. Josh is going to be a big test. JCR says tickets are moving strongly#CMLLInforma pic.twitter.com/gcGGovXH03 — luchablog (@luchablog) February 19, 2026

Fans can watch Josh Alexander defend the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Canadian Championship against Esfinge this Friday, February 20 on the CMLL YouTube channel by becoming a member here.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Weapon" will look to add even more gold for himself as well as The Don Callis Family when he challenges Claudio Castagnoli for the CMLL World Heavyweight Title on the February 21 edition of AEW Collision.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Former World Champion Set for Return as New Matches Set for AEW Revolution

AEW Officially Announces The Location For Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW Dynamite Results (2/18/26): Swerve Strickland Turns Heel, Page Ups Stakes With MJF

Big E Reveals Why He Decided to Retire From WWE and Wrestling (Exclusive)