Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Dream Scenario for AEW Return (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo is ready for another chance to compete in AEW.

The Virtuosa made the jump from TNA Wrestling to AEW at the beginning of 2024. What once started as a promising debut against Toni Storm fizzled out by the end of the year. Reportedly, a bad performance in a tag team match with CMLL in December of that year was the culprit for Purrazzo's disappearance from AEW programming.

Despite that, Purrazzo rebounded in a big way in the second half of 2025 as a member of the Ring of Honor Women's Division. By the end of the year, Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz at Final Battle to become the first-ever Pure Women's Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Despite the title win, Purrazzo has yet to defend it or even compete in a singles match since Final Battle, leaving her and her fans frustrated as they try to figure out what's next for the talented champion.

The Virtuosa recently spoke with The Takedown on SI regarding the upcoming Battle for the Brave: Wrestling Showcase for Heroes charity event. When asked about her recent absence from the ring, Purrazzo expressed her desire just to be back in the squared circle competing.

"If you would have asked me that in December, I would have said, I just need the chance to wrestle. And I think that holds true," Deonna Purrazzo said. "I think that what I've always been able to do throughout going into my 14th year of wrestling, is I stand out when I get the opportunity to wrestle. And I think the Virtuosa is a great character, but she's based on her ability to wrestle anyone in any style.

"And it's unfortunate that I think prior to the second half of 2025, I was really held back because I didn't have a great match with CMLL, and I think it really affected my trajectory. But I think that that's been 14 months, and I think that at some point we need to give me the opportunity to do what the Virtuosa does best, and that's break arms in the ring, especially given the pure style. I think that this championship was made for me. Being in Ring of Honor is so special.

Deonna Purrazzo | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

"It's like a 10-year culmination of fighting for women in Ring of Honor. And I'm so honored that I get to continue to do that after all these years. But I don't know what other conversations I could have. I don't know how many other ideas I can pitch. Unfortunately, nothing seems to be able to get the ball rolling for me right now. So that's why I have placed such an emphasis on I just want to wrestle, just get me in the ring, because that's where I stand out."

Teaming with Britt Baker is Deonna Purrazzo's AEW dream return scenario

When the idea was pitched to Purrazzo of her teaming with a returning Britt Baker to enhance AEW's growing women's tag team division, The Virtuosa revealed that the two of them had recently discussed the possibility. She went as far as to say it would be a dream scenario for her AEW return.

"Oh, I agree," Deonna Purrazzo said. "It's so funny you say that because it's something Britt and I have joked about recently just to ourselves, and I think that with our chemistry, we've been friends for so long, since the beginning of both of our wrestling careers. And I think we're both really good mean girls.

Dr. Britt Baker | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"So I think it would be the perfect opportunity to create a new tag team, continue to stack that division, and get a really notable -- I mean, Britt was the reason AEW exploded, and our women's division exploded four or five years ago, and so I think anyone partnered with her will benefit from being with Britt Baker.

"But I think that would be a dream scenario. Years ago, when there was that first partnership with TNA and AEW, that was a dream match that Britt and I wanted to have; we fought so hard to be able to do that or to tag. And so for that to come full circle would be really fun."

