Tiffany Stratton Set to Compete Outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has surprisingly announced she's set to compete outside the company in the near future.

After suffering an injury last October, Tiffany Stratton made her surprise return to WWE last month at the Royal Rumble premium live event. While she didn't win the Women's Rumble match, she was quick to secure a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 42.

Despite that, it seems the former WWE Women's Champion is splitting her focus between the Showcase of the Immortals this year and another passion outside professional wrestling: bodybuilding.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Tiffany Stratton recently took to TikTok to announce that she's nine weeks out from competing in her second bodybuilding competition.

"Hi guys, I am currently nine weeks out from my second bodybuilding show ever. And I'm gonna step on stage again and just kind of see where things are at. I remember, I fell in love with bodybuilding, and then I got signed to WWE, so I couldn't really do both at the same time, but I feel like now I'm in a position to where I feel like I can balance it now."

Nine weeks from now, Stratton's bodybuilding competition will fall right after WrestleMania 42, so it shouldn't interfere with whatever plans WWE has for her at its biggest show of the year.

Who will Tiffany Stratton stand across the ring from at WWE WrestleMania 42?

Before Tiffany Stratton's return at the Royal Rumble, her last match took place at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, where she lost the WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

With Bianca Belair recently undergoing surgery to repair a finger injury she suffered at last year's WrestleMania, it very much opens the field as to who Jade Cargill's opponent will be at the Showcase of the Immortals.

It was recently reported that Jade Cargill's opponent for this year's show was still up in the air, with Stratton and Charlotte Flair's names being thrown around as potential opponents for the current WWE Women's Champion.

MORE: Ex-WWE Figure Wants Donald Trump Removed From the Hall of Fame

It's ironic to see Stratton and Flair in the running to potentially challenge for the title this year, as they competed against each other for the very same title at last year's event. A match that saw Stratton come out on top.

With Liv Morgan very likely to select Stephanie Vaquer as her WrestleMania 42 opponent, it appears the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month is on a collision course with Jade Cargill.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Dream Scenario for AEW Return (Exclusive)

Update on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42

Drew McIntyre "Legitimately Upset" by CM Punk and Roman Reigns Comments

John Cena Reveals the WWE Legend Who Mentored and Shaped His Early Career [Exclusive]