AEW Dynamite Preview (2/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After an eventful Grand Slam Australia, AEW is stateside once again in Sacramento. At the top of the card is a first-time encounter between two former AEW world champions.

Since 2026 began, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland have been at odds. Part of it was due to their mutual chase towards regaining the AEW World Championship, but after both men lost their opportunities to advance to Grand Slam Australia, their tension reached a fever pitch.

Last week on Dynamite, Omega and Strickland confronted each other in a face-to-face encounter that ended with both men brawling around the arena and flying through a table off the stage. Strickland had said that Omega's days as "The Cleaner" and "The Best Bout Machine" were relics of the past and that he now relied on his EVP power to gain opportunities.

In return, Kenny Omega elected to remove all doubts about EVP-related bias and challenge Swerve Strickland to a singles match tonight, the first time they'll share a ring as a opponents. Which former world champion will emerge as the victor?

Road to Revolution

The trilogy between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page began last year at Revolution. | All Elite Wrestling

Speaking of former (and current) world champions, MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page will address each other after big wins at Grand Slam Australia. MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship, and Hangman defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn a world title shot at Revolution. Both men are no strangers to each other, as they have been foundational members of AEW since day one.

Revolution 2026 will bring their trilogy full circle to where it began last year at Revolution 2025, a match that Hangman won as well as their rematch later in the year at Forbidden Door London. With their match mere weeks away and the bad blood still very present, what will MJF and Hangman have to say to each other tonight?

All Elite Women

There will be no rest for Willow Nightingale following her successful defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships at Grand Slam Australia. She'l be defending the TBS Championship in Sacramento against three worthy challengers in a four-way match. Two women that Nightingale are very familiar with, Marina Shafir and Mina Shirakawa, will be in the match.

However, the true wild card is Megan Bayne. Although Bayne's team suffered a defeat in Australia, she and Penelope Ford quickly added new muscle to their ranks in the form of the debuting Lena Kross. With the odds stacked against her, can Nightingale retain?

Also, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor will make their official TV debut as the Brawling Birds. Last week, they came to the aid of Kris Statlander after the Triangle of Madness attacked her following Thekla's AEW Women's World Championship win.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa in a 4-Way Match for the TBS Championship

MJF & "Hangman" Adam Page Face-To-Face

The TV Debut of the Brawling Birds

