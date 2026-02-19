Former World Champion Set for Return as New Matches Set for AEW Revolution

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Thekla dethroned Kris Statlander and became the AEW Women's World Champion. She now sits atop the women's division in AEW, and a line of challengers is forming.

This week on Dynamite, Statlander cut a backstage promo and said that she wanted a rematch with Thekla to win the title back, but also to punish her for how Thekla won. Thekla did not respond to Statlander, so the fate of the AEW Women's World Championship is still up in the air.

What isn't up in the air is the future of former AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa. Rosa hasn't competed in an AEW ring since being a part of the women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas last summer.

However, Rosa stood next to Statlander for the promo before she cut her own promo in Spanish that confirmed her aspirations to get back the AEW Women's World Championship. Renee Paquette then revealed that Rosa had been officially cleared to return to the ring.

.@callmekrisstat is dead set on revenge against the newly crowned #AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla, but @thunderrosa22 is cleared and ready for a fight!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rM9E810RFd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026

Rosa said she was looking forward to hopefully facing Thekla down the road for the belt. Statlander warned her that Thekla was a dangerous foe that couldn't be overlooked.

Thunder Rosa will officially return to the ring on this week's AEW Collision

Not only did Rosa get cleared and appeared on Dynamite this week, but she's scheduled to have her first return match on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision. This week on Dynamite, the announce team revealed that Rosa will face Julia Hart in a singles match.

With Hart in the Triangle of Madness faction, along with Thekla, Rosa is likely set for her first dose of Thekla interference during this contest.

Thunder Rosa on AEW Collision | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

This week's Dynamite also featured the addition of major matches to the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV card on March 15. First, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships was made official.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship was also made official for the PPV event. After their time limit draw over the weekend at AEW Grand Slam Australia, both men will collide again, but there will not be a time limit for the match.

Finally, we know that there will be some sort of stipulation to the MJF vs. Adam Page AEW Men's World Championship match. Page suggested a Texas Death stipulation for the bout, but MJF said he needed to think it over. I

If @The_MJF agrees to adding a stipulation to his match against Hangman and Page loses, Hangman will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/B4QL1F5rBV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026

If he agrees, Page will not get any other world title matches unless he beats MJF.

