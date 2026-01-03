AEW Collision Preview (1/3/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Happy New Year!

Tonight marks the first AEW show of 2026, beginning a month-long Collision residency in Arlington, Texas, to kick off the year. Esports Stadium Arlington will be their home for every Saturday in January, and fans have an interesting card to look forward to.

After defeating Gabe Kidd in a bloody brawl at Worlds End, Darby Allin has set his sights on taking down other members of the Death Riders. His intended next target was Pac, but in a backstage promo on Wednesday's New Year's Smash, Wheeler Yuta said that no one would be able to get to Pac without going through him first.

As a result, Darby Allin takes on Wheeler Yuta tonight in hopes of checking another Death Rider off his revenge list and taking one step closer to setting his differences with Pac. Will he make it that far, or will Yuta throw a wrench in his plans?

Texas Homecoming

#AEWCollision

LIVE at 8/7, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 1/3



"Timeless" Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa vs @_TheHyan/@MayaWorldd



The Timeless Love Bombs want to get back into AEW Women's World Tag Team Title contention + they'll start by facing AEW's newest signees, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/yZpwiDXcDe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2026

Maya World and Hyan can expect a huge ovation tonight from their home state of Texas as they wrestle in their first AEW match since officially becoming All Elite following Worlds End Zero Hour. They'll be wrestling two of AEW's most popular stars in "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Now that the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships are active, a tag team victory for either team could put them in title contention.

Will the Texas crowd help catapult Maya World and Hyan to victory, or will the big league experience of Timeless Lovebombs prevail?

Also on Collision

Shelton Benjamin will wrestle Scorpio Sky tonight on Collision. | allelitewrestling.com

The women's tag team division aren't the only people on the hunt for gold. On Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin made it clear that he has his sights set on Jon Moxley's Continental Championship. Tonight, he'll go one-on-one with former TNT Champion Scorpio

Sky. Can Benjamin gain some much needed momentum heading into his eliminator match with Moxley next week, or will Scorpio Sky have a few tricks up his sleeve?

Also, after months of anticipation, El Clon will officially make his in-ring debut in AEW. Originally introduced as a foil to Hologram, El Clon is a member of the Don Callis Family and eager to make his mark in 2026. What will the mysterious luchador bring to the table?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Timeless Love Bombs vs. Maya World & Hyan

Shelton Benjamin vs. Scorpio Sky

Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

El Clon Debuts

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Results [12/31/25]: Willow Nightingale Dethrones Mercedes Moné To Win TBS Title

Two AEW Stars Announce Retirement Plans

Major Update Emerges On The Rock's Reported WWE WrestleMania 42 And 43 Plans

Big Names Reportedly Returning For The WWE Royal Rumble