AEW Grand Slam Australia SPOILERS: Revolution Title Match Set, Star Shaved Bald, Wrestler Debuts

It was a big night down under as All Elite Wrestling presented Grand Slam Australia as many of us on the other half of the world were still asleep.

While the show was filmed ahead of time from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, it will air at it's normal start time of 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max here in the United States.

The headlining bout featured MJF defending his AEW Men's World Championship against the man who soundly defeated him nearly two weeks ago. Brody King was aiming to replicate his performance when it mattered most, but MJF promised that he's far more dangerous when everything is on the line.

Spark the flame and feel the violence: AEW is heading to SYDNEY!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia this Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max!



Official song: "The First Test" by @gangcalledspeed pic.twitter.com/kKDlCH82mh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2026

There were three other title matches on the card in Sydney. Kyle Fletcher defended his newly recaptured TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match, Jon Moxley met Konosuke Takeshita with the Continental Championship on the line and The Babes of Wrath battled Megabad for the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship.

"Hangman" Adam Page and Andrade El Idolo also fought for the right to face the AEW Men's World Champion at AEW Revolution next month, and was it "Timeless" Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Marina Shafir or Wheeler Yuta who had their head shaved?

The following results are courtesy of fans who were in attendance at the show, and are very limited in scope.

AEW Grand Slam Australia Match Results:

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita fought to a 20-minute time limit draw. Mox retains the AEW Continental Championship as a result.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to retain the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles. Lena Kross made her official AEW debut. She attacked the Babes of Wrath after the match was over and aligned with Megabad.

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn an AEW Men's World Championship Match at AEW Revolution.

Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy defeated Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match. Yuta took the pinfall loss, and had his head shaved after the match was over.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match to retain his TNT Championship. The Protostar later debuted a new pink TNT Title belt in front of his hometown fans.

MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship. The Australia crowd greeted both stars with anti-ICE chants before the bell rang. Post match, "Hangman" Adam Page made his way down to the ring for an AEW Revolution preview stare down.

