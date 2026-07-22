AEW Dynamite Preview (7/22/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Friends and foes will be forced to align when Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley team up to take on the Don Callis Family tonight on the final edition of AEW Dynamite before AEW Redemption.

Even though Omega and Ospreay are set to clash at Wembley Stadium for the AEW World Championship as the champion and challenger, respectively, they've been adamant that their friendship remains strong despite their competitive spirit. One topic of contention between them is Ospreay's affiliation with the Death Riders, namely Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega's bad blood with Jon Moxley is part of a rivalry that dates back to AEW's very beginning, when Moxley made his shocking debut at AEW's inaugural PPV event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, by attacking Omega and sending him flying through a glass table. Since then, they've battled against each other in Lights Out matches, steel cages, classic wrestling bouts, and even side by side once at Blood and Guts.

The AEW World Champion has been vocal about his distrust of the Death Riders' intentions with Will Ospreay, but he'll have to put those feelings to the side as he, Ospreay, and Moxley take on enemies they all know way too well: the Don Callis Family.

Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle hope to capitalize on the dissension between their opponents. Will they be successful, or will the superteam of Omega, Ospreay, and Moxley be insurmountable?

No rest for The Jet

Kevin Knight successfully defended the TNT Championship against AR Fox on AEW Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

With the biggest match of his career less than a week away, Kevin Knight is preparing to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW Redemption while holding on to the gold he already has. Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Knight reached a record nine TNT title defenses when he successfully defeated AEW Fox. He'll aim for a tenth tonight when he locks horns with Darby Allin, former TNT Champion and the man that Knight ruthlessly attacked at AEW Double Or Nothing 2026.

More than the TNT Championship, Darby Allin is out for revenge. In a match that is bound to get personal, can Kevin Knight keep a level head to remain the "Face of TNT"?

Triangle of Madness

The Triangle of Madness are the new Artist of STARDOM champions. | World Wonder Ring STARDOM

A turf war has broken out in the AEW women's division as Thekla and Willow Nightingale inch closer to their AEW Women's World title clash at Redemption that will decide which one of them will stand across from Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné at AEW All In London. Thekla is typically backed by the Triangle of Madness, while Nightingale has had the support of Maya World and Hyan in recent weeks. However, tonight, they'll confront each other one-on-one.

What will be Thekla and Willow Nightingale's final words to each other when they stand face-to-face one last time before Redemption?

Speaking of the Triangle of Madness, they've been having a very successful week. Last weekend, they traveled to Japan and defeated Ami Sourei, Hina, and Lady C to win the Artist of STARDOM trios championships. With some international gold around their waists, Julia Hart and Skye Blue are on the hunt for more.

After Divine Dominion, newly aligned with Mercedes Moné, attacked Hart and Blue a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, the Sisters of Sin have set their sights on the AEW Women's World Championship. The match will have a no-disqualification stipulation, and anything goes. Will the Sisters of Sin be able to end the dominant reign of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross?

Also on Dynamite

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

This Wednesday, 7/22!@ClarkConnors vs @JayWhiteNZ

Jay White has targeted The Dogs since his return to AEW, and Switchblade will fight vs The Dogs’ Clark Connors 1-on-1 in Nashville, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wi6auB82BW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2026

Since the long-awaited return of Jay White, the Bang Bang Gang has been warring with The Dogs, as revenge for David Finlay ousting White from Bullet Club back in NJPW in 2023. Switchblade will have his first singles match since March 2025 against The Dogs' Clark Connors tonight in Nashville. How will tonight's battle with Connors impact Jay White's personal road to redemption?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, & Jon Moxley vs. Don Callis Family

TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships No DQ: Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin

Thekla & Willow Nightingale Face-To-Face

Clark Connors vs. Jay White