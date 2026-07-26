AEW Redemption 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Tonight's AEW Redemption pay-per-view comes to us live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada.

Redemption is the final pay-per-view on the road to All In: London next month. What goes down on tonight's show will go a long way in shaping AEW's biggest event of the year when they return to Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Tonight's main event will see Kenny Omega defend the AEW World Title against TNT Champion Kevin Knight. This is Omega's first title defense since winning the title from MJF at Beach Break earlier this month. While many expect this to be an excellent matchup, the odds that Omega won't leave Montreal with the championship are incredibly low. The main selling point to this match will be the reaction of The Don Callis Family to Knight's failure to bring the gold to the faction.

On the flip side of things, the AEW Women's World Championship is very much in jeopardy as Thekla defends against Willow Nightingale. The winner moves on to All In: London to face Mercedes Moné. This match could easily go either way, as both matchups are worthy of AEW's biggest event of the year.

The 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup winner, Will Ospreay, will also be in action as he teams up with Jon Moxley to face the Young Bucks. Will the Aerial Assassin continue down this dark path on the road to All In? Or will the Young Bucks return the favor that Ospreay did for them last year and help him see the light ahead of the biggest match of his career? We'll find out soon enough.

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

You can check out the quick results for tonight's event following the conclusion of the pay-per-view by scrolling down to the bottom of this article.

AEW Redemption results:

With only one match set for the Buy In, it doesn't appear that there will be a lot of updates coming out of the first hour. AEW is running video packages for tonight's card while Renee Paquette and Mick Foley break everything down.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

AEW Redemption card:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kevin Knight

The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Six-Way Ladder match to determine the #1 contender for the International Championship: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jungle Jack Perry vs. El Clon vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Nick Wayne vs. Komander

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC

TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Maya World

AEW National Championship: Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

No Holds Barred: "Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW International Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido

Double Chain Match: Jay White and Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs

AEW World Trios Championship: The Conglomeration (c) vs. The Lethal Twist (The Buy In)