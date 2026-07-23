AEW Collision SPOILERS for July 25 From Nashville, TN (Taped 7/22)

With Redemption just days away, what happened following tonight's episode of Dynamite as AEW Collision was taped at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured Kevin Knight successfully defending his TNT Championship against Darby Allin ahead of his World Title match against Kenny Omega this weekend at Redemption. With the pay-per-view taking place this Sunday, what does Saturday's episode of Collision set up for the last big AEW event before All In: London?

Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Collision tapings from Nashville.

Two qualifying matches place on Collision

Following Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that a six-way ladder match has been added to Redemption to determine a new number one contender for the International Championship. The participants include Jungle Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Komander. Two more participants, El Clon and Nick Wayne, won qualifying matches on Collision to be added to the matchup.

This ladder match will set up a new challenger for the winner of the International Championship match between Kyle Fletcher and Bandido, which is also scheduled for Redemption.

The Young Bucks were also in action, picking up a victory over Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Matt and Nick Jackson will face Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at the pay-per-view on Sunday evening.

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 7/25!@YoungBucks vs Daniel Garcia/@WheelerYuta

The night before facing @JonMoxley & @WillOspreay at #AEWRedemption, the Young Bucks COLLIDE vs another pair of Death Riders in Garcia & Yuta, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/QRegVNI5he — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider. Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW streaming app.

AEW Collision spoilers for July 25

Tommaso Ciampa beat Zachary Wentz. Following the match, Ciampa cut a promo on Jericho and drew on his face, making fun of Jericho's PainMaker character.

The Young Bucks beat Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta on the Death Riders

Persephone beat Angelica Risk

Speedball Mike Bailey cut a promo backstage hyping up his six-way ladder match at Redemption

Jeff Jarrett and The Demand join the commentary team for some reason

Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky, and Dante Martin faced the Lethal Twist (no result listed)

Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox to qualify for the six-way ladder match at Redemption

The Conglomeration beat Dalton Castle and the Outrunners. The Demand and Lethal Twist attacked everyone after the match, which led to Jarrett hitting Ricochet with a guitar

El Clon defeated Lio Rush to qualify for the six-way ladder match at Redemption. El Clon continued to attack Rush after the match until Speedball and Komander made the save.

Thekla and Hikaru Shida defeated Willow Nightingale and Maya World

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.