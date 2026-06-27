AEW Collision Preview (6/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door is merely a day away and so is the 2026 Owen Hart Women's Tournament final.

Before Sunday's big showdown, both finalists will meet in the ring for the first time in tag team competition. Reigning Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné will join forces with her favorite frenemy, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, to take on fellow tournament finalist Maya World and Hyan.

Last week on AEW Collision, Maya World pulled off the biggest win of her career (so far) and defeated her mentor, Athena, in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament. After the match, Moné, her longtime idol, came to the ring seemingly to congratulate her, but merely distracted Maya World to receive a double-teamed attack from Athena and Mercedes Moné.

While Maya World admits that she's looked up to Moné for well over a decade, she insisted that she is overprepared to stand toe-to-toe with the CEO. With her tag team partner at her side and her mentor and idol standing on the other side of the ring, can Maya World get the upper hand one day before the biggest match of her career, or will Mercedes Moné and Athena be too much to overcome?

Titles on the line

All Elite Wrestling

There will be no rest for TNT Champion Kevin Knight before tomorrow's 12-man Team MJF and Don Callis Family versus Team Briscoe steel cage match at Forbidden Door. The champ will defend his title tonight against The Rascalz's Dezmond Xavier. Weeks ago, Knight successfully defeated Xavier's stablemate, Myron Reed. Can the Jet remain focused enough to ensure that Reed's teammate suffers the same fate?

The Conglomeration, three of Knight's Forbidden Door opponents, will have their gold on the line too. The Opps picked up a huge win at ROH Global Wars Cincinnati and now they have the trios titles in their sights. Will HOOK, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata be able to capitalize on The Conglomeration's current distractions and bring the trios titles back to their team

Persephone will also have a busy schedule. Before participating in the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship next week on AEW Dynamite, Persephone will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against Billie Starkz on Collision. Which woman will walk out of Rio Rancho with CMLL's top prize?

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

Místico will participate in tomorrow's AEW vs. NJPW vs. CMLL three-way tag team match with Máscara Dorada at his side, but tonight, he'll team up with "Speedball" Mike Bailey to take on the Premier Athletes.

Kevin Knight's fellow Don Callis Family member, Jake Doyle, will have a clash of his own before the Forbidden Door steel cage match against Adam Priest. Will Doyle's winning ways since his return continue?

Plus, Jericho and JD Drake will meet in the ring in New Mexico ahead of Jericho's match with Tommaso Ciampa next week on AEW Dynamite Beach Break. Ciampa has asked to see a more serious side of Jericho. Will Jericho bring that side of himself out tonight against JD Drake?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Rio Rancho Events Center, Rio Rancho, NM

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Mercedes Moné & Athena vs. Maya World & Hyan

AEW World Trios Championships: The Conglomeration vs. The Opps

TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier

CMLL World Women's Championship: Persephone vs. Billie Starkz

Jericho vs. JD Drake

Jake Doyle vs. Adam Priest

Místico & "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Premier Athletes