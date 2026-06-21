AEW Collision Results (6/20/26): The Women's Owen Hart Tournament Continues

Saturday's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas.

Last week's episode saw The Conglomeration and Divine Dominion successfully retain their respective championships, and Hazuki advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament.

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of Collision by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT!



Tell us what part of tonight's Saturday #AEWCollision you're looking forward to seeing the most!



We'll see you at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/T4rDBDPPAj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2026

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with trios action as the Young Bucks teamed with Jungle Jack Perry to take on the Lethal Twist. The finish of the match saw the Young Bucks hit Lee Johnson with the Meltzer Driver to score the pinfall victory for their team.

Lexy Nair is backstage with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron. Shirakawa said she had always considered them friends, but she warned her about Hikaru Shida. Statlander doesn't take kindly to Mina's words. Shirakawa reminded everyone that she's yet to win a title in AEW and that she needs this match more, but Statlander disagreed. Harley Cameron said she'll have her qualifying match next week.

Before facing each other in the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match Qualifier, an important question is posed: are @CallMeKrisStat & @MinaShirakawa still friends?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HVh3f2WMMb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Following the commercial break, Lexy Nair spoke with Hikaru Shida backstage, who said it didn't matter who won tonight because they would have to deal with her in the Survival of the Fittest match. Shida said that after she wins the TBS title, it will stand for "The Best is Shida."

Harley Cameron joined the commentary team for the next match as Mina Shirakawa took on Kris Statlander in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier match for the vacant TBS Championship. The finish saw Statlander catch Shirakawa with a reversal pin to score the victory. Shirakawa and Statlander shook hands after the match, and Cameron went to the ring and raised both of their hands.

A quick roll-up and @CallMeKrisStat advances to the Survival of the Fittest match on July 1st!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yHs6kpuGdr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Jack Perry issues a huge challenge for AEW Dynamite

We hear from Jack Perry backstage, who issued a challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. for a match on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Back in the ring, the Hurt Syndicate made quick work of Warren Johnson and Seth Mason. After the match, MVP declared the Hurt Syndicate doesn't care about collecting titles and are looking for people to pay them to hurt people. Porter makes it clear they are open for business.

“You bring the money, and we’ll bring the pain!” - @The305MVP



The Hurt Syndicate is open for business!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PB4XuxJTgo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

SkyFlight is backstage, and Christopher Daniels hypes up the match tonight between Dante Martin and Mistico.

Daniels would go on to tease that a returning Matt Sydal might be the latest member of the group. Sydal has been sidelined with an injury for almost two years.

Did you hear the good news? @MattSydal is back, and @facdaniels guarantees that SkyFlight has his back!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6wrS4Z0PCN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa go face-to-face

Nigel McGuinness is in the ring and brings out Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Jericho for their face-to-face interview. Jericho said he believes Ciampa is worthy of seeing a more serious side of him, but it doesn't matter what side he gets because any side of him will kick his ass.

Ciampa said this is the Jericho that he's been looking for and challenges him to a match next month at Beach Break on July 8. Jericho accepted and said they will wrestle at Beach Break, but tonight they will fight. The two men began to brawl, and Ciampa took control with a timely low blow. Ciampa busted Jericho open and finished him off with a running knee.

HERE WE GO! @MrTommasoCiampa and @IAmJericho aren't going to wait for Beach Break!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QlGxLEbFXo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

We get a video package from PAC challenging Shota Umino to a match next weekend on Forbidden Door. That challenge has been accepted, and the match is now official.

Back in the ring, Mistico of CMLL defeated Dante Martin of Top Flight. Afterward, backstage, we hear from The Demand. Ricochet claims Konosuke Takeshita is afraid of him and is using his rivalry with the Don Callis Family as the reason for not giving him a title shot. Ricochet also calls out the returning Matt Sydal, looking for a future match between them.

Is the AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita ducking @KingRicochet? So says Ricochet, apparently, and he's looking for a match!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CEbVEXMS9d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Are The Dogs ready for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage?

We get a promo backstage from The Dogs hyping up their AEW World Tag Team Title match next weekend at Forbidden Door against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Back in the ring, PAC picked up a quick and dominant win over Jay Alexander as Jon Moxley called the match from the commentator's table.

Brutalizer. DONE!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Y1rkMK9ddi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Backstage, we hear from Thunder Rosa, who speaks about her work this year in CMLL. Rosa challenges Divine Dominion to face her and a partner of her choosing from CMLL to face them for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Zack Sabre Jr. was in action next, picking up a victory over Adam Priest in a very technical matchup.

Using the ropes to his advantage, @ZackSabreJr continues his assault on @Adam_Priest_'s left arm!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/az4gXQz9SH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

Divine Dominion accept Thunder Rosa's challenge

We hear from Divine Dominion, who accept Thunder Rosa's challenge. It was announced during the main event that Rosa's tag team partner will be Olympia, and that match will take place next Sunday on the Forbidden Door: Buy In.

We hear from a bloody Chris Jericho, who thanked Tommaso Ciampa for what he did to him tonight, but he knows Ciampa won't thank him for what he does to him in return.

A bloody @IamJericho sends a warning to @MrTommasoCiampa.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iQ2WYmLYPx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena took on Maya World in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament. The shocking finish saw World catch Athena with a rollover bridge pin to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, World and Athena embrace in an emotional moment before Mercedes Moné comes to the ring and hugs World as well before both women turn on Maya and attack her as AEW Collision went off the air.

You love to see it!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/S8rODJ7myW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

The Young Bucks and Jungle Jack Perry defeated The Lethal Twist

Kris Statlander defeated Mina Shirakawa to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Warren Johnson and Seth Mason

Mistico defeated Dante Martin

PAC defeated Jay Alexander

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Adam Priest

Maya World defeated Athena to advance to the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament