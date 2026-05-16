AEW Collision Preview (5/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Coming off the heels of last night's ROH Supercard of Honor, Salisbury, MD is now set for an action-packed two hours of AEW Collision.

The Beast Mortos' ongoing visa issues left the ROH World Tag Team Championships unable to be defended at last night's PPV. As a result, his tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, is still looking for a fight and he's set his sights on the AEW World Champion.

Since the early days of AEW, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, as well as Jack Perry and MJF, were identified as the future leaders of the promotion a.k.a "The Four Pillars". Guevara and Allin have faced each other one-on-one in AEW on five separate occasions with a 3-2 record favoring Guevara.

When they meet in the ring again tonight for their first singles match since 2023, can Sammy Guevara maintain his edge, or will Darby Allin go above and beyond to remain world champion and collect his sixth successful defense?

Comeback season

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

Tomorrow, 5/16!



TBS Championship@WillowWrestles vs @Thee_Red_Velvet



Fresh off of a successful defense at #ROHSupercard, ROH Women's World TV Champion Velvet will collide vs "The Comeback Killer" Nightingale for the TBS Title, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Km1v4rXY3t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2026

Several women have made their returns to AEW in recent months and have fallen short when challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. She's become known as the "Comeback Killer," and ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet is tired of being overlooked. Red Velvet is next in line to return to AEW and step up to the TBS Champion. Will she get the job done or fall short like the others?

Some other mainstays from the ROH brand will be on AEW Collision tonight. Shane Taylor Promotions' post-match attack on The Outrunners and Dalton Castle following losing the ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championships was spoiled by Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe.

Now, STP has issued a challenge to The Conglomeration in pursuit of revenge, and it's been granted in the form of an eliminator match for the AEW World Trios Championships. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly will take on Lee Moriarty and The Infantry. Can STP earn a title shot for AEW gold?

Also on Collision

Divine Dominion has been so dominant in recent weeks that they've instituted a 5-minute eliminator challenge. | All Elite Wrestling

Divine Dominion is still reigning on top of AEW's women's tag team division and they've been so dominant that they've instituted an eliminator challenge that promises an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship opportunity to any team that can last five minutes in the ring with them. So far, no team has survived the challenge. Will tonight be different?

Now that Samoa Joe is officially part of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament, he'll get an opportunity to gain some momentum by taking on Joe's former protege, Jay Lethal, in tag team competition. Samoa Joe will team up with Anthony Bowens while Jay Lethal teams with Lee Johnson. How will the former two-time AEW World Champion fare heading into AEW Double Or Nothing?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & The Infantry)

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Lethal Twist

Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Eliminator