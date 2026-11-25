As the holiday season kicks off, there will be NFL football throughout the week from a Thanksgiving Eve matchup to three Turkey Day games, a Black Friday contest and the usual Sunday and Monday action. For the first time since Week 4, all 32 teams will be back in action this week.

Before a busy week of rivalries, turduckens, shopping and feasts unfolds, here is one question for every game in Week 12.

Packers (6–4) at Rams (6–4): Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

How will Micah Parsons perform in his return?

Earlier this month, the Rams’ defense got a boost from the return of Myles Garrett as he recorded three sacks in his first game back from a knee injury. This week, the Packers will look to see the same as Micah Parsons returns in time for their clash against the Rams.

Parsons, whom the Packers traded for nearly a year before the Rams acquired Garrett, will play in his first game since tearing his ACL last December. Even without Parsons, the Packers have ranked seventh in sacks (29) and second in pressure rate this season (40.2%). Parsons has been realistic that it might take him some time to return to form, but he definitely can provide a spark for the Packers’ pass rush this season—and during their playoff push over the next month and a half.

“The only thing I’m targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do,” Parsons said this week . “That’s it. That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That’s it.”

Bears (8–2) at Lions (8–2): Thursday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Bears’ offense get back in sync?

The Bears’ offense was hot when Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury, scoring 30 or more points in three consecutive wins while taking down the Falcons, Bears and Seahawks. They’ve since cooled a bit. They’ve won their past two games against the Buccaneers and Saints, but Williams threw four picks against Tampa Bay and the offense mustered only three points in the second half of their win over New Orleans. The unit will need to get back in sync to keep up with a Lions team that is as hot as any other in the league. Detroit has won six consecutive games, scoring over 30 points in their past two wins while holding four of their past five opponents to under 20 points. Ben Johnson has yet to beat his former team, and he’ll need a better showing from the offense to take down the Lions and earn the Bears’ first divisional win of the season.

Eagles (3–7) at Cowboys (5–6): Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Can the Eagles slow down the Cowboys’ offense?

After Dak Prescott called out the identity of the Cowboys’ offense, they have heated up the past two weeks, scoring 40 or more points in consecutive games, while Prescott has accounted for 10 total touchdowns and one pick. The last time the Eagles and Cowboys faced off, Dallas earned a 38–21 win over Philadelphia while racking up over 200 rushing yards in Week 7.

The Eagles’ defense has played better the past two weeks, including last week’s takedown of the Steelers for their first win since September. Pittsburgh’s offense has been nowhere close to the Cowboys in recent weeks, but the Eagles will look to continue their momentum and try to slow down Dallas, too.

Chiefs (8–2) at Bills (9–1): Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Will the Bills’ offense turn it on?

The Chiefs’ offense has gotten hot right as they head into an AFC clash against the Bills. In recent games between the Chiefs and Bills, Kansas City has lacked dynamic playmakers. That will be different this time around as the additions of Kenneth Walker III (who has missed time recently with injury), Emmett Johnson and Josh Downs this year have made the Chiefs’ offense much more explosive, in both the run and pass game.

The Bills’ offense, meanwhile, began the year strong with stellar performances against the Texans and Lions. The offense has cooled somewhat in recent weeks as they’ve taken on a weaker slate of teams including the Ravens, Dolphins and Jets. They’ve won all these games by multiple scores, but their offense has not been rolling the way it was at the start of the year, as Josh Allen has thrown at least one interception in four consecutive games. Will the Bills be able to turn their offense back on against a tougher opponent to beat the Chiefs for the sixth consecutive time in the regular season? Or will Kansas City’s offense prove it’s legit after beating up on the Falcons and Cardinals?

Broncos (8–2) at Steelers (6–4): Friday, 3 p.m. ET

Which inconsistent offense will have the better showing?

The Broncos and Steelers are both currently on track to make the postseason despite neither squad fielding a super consistent offense this season. The Broncos’ offense has improved in recent weeks particularly thanks to the return of Jonah Coleman, who has provided a legitimate rushing threat in the backfield. The Steelers’ offense, meanwhile, has fizzled after seemingly finding its way earlier in the season. The Steelers reached another low when they fell to the Eagles, who were riding a seven-game losing streak heading into the game. The Steelers couldn’t run the ball, failed to put up a touchdown until garbage time, saw DK Metcalf get ejected and Aaron Rodgers get sacked five times. Pittsburgh will certainly need better from the offense, especially after benching for Rodgers for Mason Rudolph this week.

Falcons (3–7) at Vikings (7–3): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can Michael Penix Jr. handle the pressure?

Michael Penix Jr. has not been good when facing pressure, and this week, he’ll face the team that blitzes more than any other. This season, Penix ranks 28th in EPA per dropback against the blitz (-0.21) and 30th in completion percentage over expected (-8.5%). He ranks 29th in EPA per dropback when under pressure (-0.66) and last among qualified quarterbacks in CPOE (-13.2%), per Next Gen Stats. The Vikings’ defense ranks first in blitz rate (72.2%) and pressure rate (46.2%), and outside of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, has excelled at overwhelming quarterbacks this season. For the Falcons to have a chance at the upset, they’ll either need Penix to hang in there when pressured, or for Bijan Robinson to have a big day on the ground.

Ravens (4–7) at Texans (4–6): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Ravens hold onto the football?

Week after week, the Ravens have shot themselves in the foot. This past weekend, they jumped out to a hot start against the Panthers before costing themselves again with turnovers that allowed Carolina to come back and ultimately win the game. Baltimore has not played a game without turning the ball over since its Week 4 win over the Titans. The Ravens have only played two games without turnovers this season: against Tennessee and against Dallas in Brazil. This includes committing multiple turnovers in four consecutive games, and a season-high four against the Panthers. The Texans have not been great at forcing turnovers this season, ranking 24th with 10. They have, however, forced a turnover in three consecutive games heading into their clash against Baltimore.

Titans (1–9) at Jaguars (7–3): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Jaguars’ offense bounce back?

The Jaguars’ offense fell out of sync in their loss to the Giants as Abdul Carter wreaked havoc in the backfield with 12 pressures and a sack. The good news is they have the perfect chance to get back on track as they prepare to face a Titans squad that is fresh off giving up 480 yards and 51 points to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jacksonville notably played Tennessee the week before their matchup against the Giants, and though it won 40–23, it took until the fourth quarter for the team to pull away. The Jaguars will look to put together a sharper performance in their rematch against the Titans to earn their eighth win of the season.

Jets (3–8) at Dolphins (1–9): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Jets run the ball against the Dolphins?

The Jets did an excellent job managing the game in their win over the Chargers, scoring points on their first five possessions before running out the clock on their final drive to earn a 27–24 victory. They ran for 165 yards in the game as both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen eclipsed 75 yards and 4.0 yards per carry.

The Dolphins have been pretty good at defending the run this season, ranking 10th in EPA per rush (-0.09). They achieved the rare feat of holding the Bills to under 100 total yards rushing (though Josh Allen didn’t have a carry for the first time while playing in a full game). The last time the Dolphins and Jets faced off, in Week 7, Miami earned its first win of the season in large part because it outgained New York on the ground; 156 to 108 yards. The Jets will have Hall in this game while the Dolphins are without dual-threat Malik Willis, which could give the Jets an advantage as they look to earn their first division win of the Aaron Glenn era.

Saints (3–7) at Bengals (7–3): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Saints gain a lead and keep it?

As the Saints lost their seventh game of the season to the Bears on Sunday, a game in which they never led, a stat emerged showing this is far from unusual for New Orleans. In fact, per Sharief Ishaq, the Saints have trailed in over 66.8% of their games since Kellen Moore became their coach in 2025. This ranks 142nd of 143 head coaches hired since 2000, only ahead of Urban Meyer.

Can the Saints earn a lead and keep it this week? It won’t be easy as they take on a good Bengals team that should be motivated after losing to the Commanders on Monday. Still, there is mounting pressure for Moore and this team to play better over the remainder of the season, or there could be big changes coming to New Orleans.

Kellen Moore's Saints have trailed over 66.8 percent of regular season gametime (1,093 of 1,637 minutes played). Of 143 non-interim NFL head coaches hired 2000 to 2025 that ranks 142nd ahead of only Urban Meyer.



*Via Jeff Asher pic.twitter.com/9WRwONPxy6 — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) November 23, 2026

Giants (6-3-1) at Colts (3–8): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

How will Anthony Richardson Sr. fare in his first start since 2024?

After the Colts’ surprising decision to release Daniel Jones , Anthony Richardson Sr. is set to make his first start since the 2024 campaign. After Richardson dealt with injuries and struggled through his first two seasons while making 15 starts, the Colts signed Jones and named him their starter heading into 2025. Richardson later dealt with an eye injury that season, preventing him from filling in when Jones went down with a torn Achilles.

Over his career so far, Richardson has completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Will the No. 4 pick be able to show any behind-the-scenes improvement when he takes the field again? It won’t be easy given the lack of support surrounding him following the Colts’ fire sale.

Patriots (5–5) at Chargers (1–9): Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Which team will run the ball better?

With a matchup potentially featuring Tommy DeVito and DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, the key to Patriots-Chargers will likely be whichever team can run the ball better. The Patriots average 114 rushing yards per game, good for 13th. New England has been held to under 100 rushing yards the past two weeks, something it must improve to support DeVito. The Chargers have been better on the ground, rushing for more than 130 yards in three consecutive games, though Justin Herbert contributed to some of that production with over 30 yards and a touchdown in the past two games.

Commanders (4-5-1) at Cardinals (3–8): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the Cardinals’ defense improve after the change?

After giving up 30 points for the fourth time in five weeks, the Cardinals decided to fire DC Nick Rallis, who was hired under the previous regime by former head coach Jonathan Gannon. He will be replaced by Teryl Austin, who was previously a DC for the Lions, Bengals and Steelers. Will the coaching change spark some improvement for the defense? The Cardinals’ defense ranks 31st in points per game (29.4) and 30th in EPA per pass (0.09).

Their defense will be tested against a Commanders team that scored on their final six possessions to beat the Bengals on Monday night. Five of those scores were field goals, but if the Cardinals can’t slow the Commanders from driving, they could be in for another long afternoon.

Seahawks (6–4) at 49ers (9–1): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the 49ers move the ball consistently against the Seahawks?

The 49ers’ offense has been the best in the NFL through 11 weeks, ranking first in points per game, EPA per play and success rate, and coming into Week 12 fresh off tearing down Brian Flores’s great defense in a 35–10 victory. The 49ers’ offense has dismantled numerous opponents, though one team they did not fully have their way with was the Seahawks.

While the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 32–29 in Week 5, their high point total came in part because the Seahawks turned the ball over four times. Outside of those turnovers, the 49ers struggled to regularly move the ball downfield on Seattle. Their best series came in the fourth quarter, when Mike Evans came up clutch with several tough catches on a go-ahead touchdown drive. The 49ers will need more of that to sweep the Seahawks—especially if Sam Darnold doesn’t turn the ball over in his return.

Raiders (4–7) at Browns (6–4): Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Can the Raiders run the ball well again?

All eyes will be on Fernando Mendoza as he makes his first prime-time start against the Browns, who will be playing on Sunday Night Football for the first time in five years. What could be most important for Mendoza is how well the Raiders run the ball. Ashton Jeanty finally found some success on the ground in their loss to the Broncos, rushing for 79 yards on a career-high 7.2 yards per carry (he also caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown). The Raiders as a whole rushed for a season-high 143 yards, a significant upgrade from their average of 77.3 yards per game, which ranks 31st. The Browns’ defense isn’t great against the run, giving up 126.3 yards per game (24th), which is something the Raiders must take advantage of to help Mendoza earn his first career win.

Panthers (5–5) at Buccaneers (3–7): Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Can the Panthers slow the Buccaneers’ rushing attack?

The Panthers will have the opportunity to take a three-game lead in the NFC South if they can defeat the Buccaneers on Monday night. But first, they’ll need to stop Tampa Bay’s rushing attack, which decimated Carolina in Week 7. The Buccaneers rushed for 258 yards in that game while holding the Panthers to 88 rushing yards, sacking Bryce Young four times and forcing four turnovers. Chuba Hubbard has come alive for the Panthers over the past couple of weeks, but Carolina will also need to limit Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell to avoid being swept. The Buccaneers have struggled to pass the ball consistently, so it would be ideal for the Panthers to force them to throw in this game.