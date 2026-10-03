AEW Collision Preview (10/3/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's been an emotional week for All Elite Wrestling.

On Wednesday, September 30, in Pittsburgh, the roster dedicated AEW Dynamite to Pac, an inaugural roster member and multi-time champion who tragically passed away last Sunday, just one day after wrestling at AEW All Out.

Fans from all over tuned in to pay their respects to the Bastard, with 899,000 viewers on cable (not including HBO Max viewership). The tribute show earned the highest viewership for AEW television since October 2023.

Tonight, the road to AEW WrestleDream continues on AEW Collision. Following an electric AEW World Trios Championships defense at All Out, The New Level's Kofi will wrestle his first singles match in AEW against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Moriarty has made it clear that this is a dream match that he has wanted for a long time. How will he fare against the former world champion in Highland Heights, KY?

Road to Grand Slam France

All Elite Wrestling

Though her team with Mina Shirakawa lost to Sisters of Sin on the All Out Tailgate Brawl, Queen Aminata is on an impressive streak of singles victories, including against Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue.

Tonight, she'll go one-on-one with Julia Hart. AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné has been ringside for several of Queen Aminata's matches in recent weeks, saying she's scoping out the competition in the AEW women's division while recovering from a broken nose.

With AEW Grand Slam France set for this upcoming Tuesday and only one match announced for the card so far, can Queen Aminata earn her way into a major match in her adopted second home of France?

Also on Collision

Jon Moxley honored his fellow Death Rider, Pac, during multiple points of Wednesday's show, including a Continental Championship defense against one of his (and Pac's) greatest AEW rivals, Orange Cassidy. Tonight, Mox will embody the Death Rider spirit and fight another day, this time versus Jake Doyle in a Continental Championship eliminator match.

The Death Rider defeated Doyle and the Don Callis Family in the main event of Dynamite on Wednesday. Will Moxley have similar luck in singles action?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Truist Arena, Highland Heights, KY

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Doyle

Kofi vs. Lee Moriarty

Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart