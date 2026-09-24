AEW Dynamite/Collision Results & Booking Grades (9/23/26): Go-Home Show for All Out

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite & Collision took place at the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last week's episode saw Jon Moxley get another victory over AEW World Champion Will Ospreay as the Death Riders defeated Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo, and Francesco Akira in trios action. Moxley attempted to injure Akira following the match before the Aerial Assassin made the save, preventing the United Empire from meeting the same fate he suffered over a year ago.

Tonight's episode featured AEW World Champion Will Ospreay in action as he teamed up with Speedball Mike Bailey to take on the team of Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. Meanwhile, his All Out opponent, Jon Moxley, took on Dezmond Xavier in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Dynamite results:

This week's episode kicked off with promos from The Demand as well as The New Level and Swerve Strickland. These promos led right into the match between the two teams with the AEW World Trios Titles on the line. The winning team would move on to All Out this weekend to defend the titles against Hangman Page and Brodido.

After a lengthy back-and-forth contest, the finish of the match saw Kofi and Strickland hit a double-team House Call on Toa Liona; all three men pinned Liona to retain the gold. After the match, Brodido and Page made their way to the ring to confront the champions.

#AndStill! Swerve and The New Level defend their AEW World Trios Championship in an INCREDIBLE match!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oOjCaAqptv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Hangman Page congratulated Strickland and The New Level, as he believes both teams make the Trios Titles feel important. Page told The New Level that he's glad they are here but isn't sure if they know who they got involved with, and he questioned what Swerve is doing.

Creed defended Strickland and called him a changed man. Kofi said that since they've been here, Swerve has been nothing but cool. Brody King chimes in that it's only been three weeks. Strickland questioned how many trios teams Hangman is going to abandon and made it clear that he's no better than he is. The New Level and Brodido exchanged words before all six men faced off to hype up this weekend's match.

"You've got some nerve talking about me showing who I truly am." – @SwerveConfident to Hangman Page! 👀



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KxHKp3JJxW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Incredible opening contest just a few days away from a pay-per-view

The New Level look like they've found new life inside the ring with AEW

The post-match promo between the two teams that will compete at All Out hit perfectly

The first member of Will Ospreay's United Empire in AEW is revealed

Renee Paquette was backstage with AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Francesco Akira. Ospreay spoke about what Speedball did on Collision, saving Akira from an injury at the hands of the Death Riders and The Dogs. Ospreay revealed that he offered Bailey a spot in the United Empire.

Bailey said he thought about it, and while his last team didn't turn out so great, he felt differently about this one and accepted. Ospreay asked whether Speedball had any green gear for their tag match later this evening.

"Do you have anything in green?"



AEW World Champion @WillOspreay and @SpeedballBailey are very, very aligned heading into their tag team match tonight!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tuI5sMDxhm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Thekla cut a promo against Willow Nightingale ahead of their number one contenders match this weekend at All Out. Thekla said she's going to nice tonight, but on Saturday it will be all toxic.

Back in the ring, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley competed against Dezmond Xavier in an Eliminator Match. The finish of the match saw Moxley lock Xavier in a body-lock sleeper to win by submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Xavier wrestled his heart out in his first match back following the death of his grandmother

Moxley picks up yet another win heading into the pay-per-view on Saturday

It would have been nice to put Xavier in the ring against someone he could have won against

Be careful what you wish for

Backstage, Renee Paquette tried to speak to Darby Allin and Steven Borden ahead of their match this weekend at All Out against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher. Adam Copeland interrupted and said he couldn't help but hear Borden say that if they won this weekend, they wanted a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Cope reminds them that he and Cage currently hold the titles. Allin told him to consider it a challenge. Copeland told them to be careful what they wish for.

"You're reaching past the stars, and you're reaching for legends now. Maybe ask your dad what that means."@RatedRCope speaks clearly and directly to @DarbyAllin and @StevenBorden! And it's challenge accepted, according to Darby!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GkF0EAvkjV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Back in the ring, the Young Bucks, FTR, and Cope and Cage all go to the ring to cut promos ahead of their three-way ladder match this weekend at All Out. Stoke said they were just there so they wouldn't get fined. The Young Bucks admitted that this might be their last shot at the titles this weekend. Christian Cage said it would be their last chance and made some comments about his opponents' parents.

Copeland said he's done with the other two teams' disrespect for talking about becoming champions again, when they were the best at what they do in ladder matches. Matt Jackson pointed out that statement would have meant something in 1999 and noted that the last time Copeland jumped off something high, he was out of action for almost a year. This led to all three teams brawling before security came out to separate them. Unfortunately for security, the three teams took them out.

That didn't take very long!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DYjMKtkOnN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

A fun back-and-forth on the microphone between three of the greatest tag teams of all time

Copeland got scorched pretty badly on the microphone. Aw, dude...

It was nice to see all of the security get taken out and let the teams leave on their terms

Is Willow Nightingale ready for All Out?

Renee Paquette spoke to Willow Nightingale backstage. Nightingale talked about the status of her hand injury heading into the pay-per-view this weekend. Willow made it clear that despite the injury, she's ready for Thekla in Chicago and considers herself to be very dangerous.

This Saturday at #AEWAllOut, @willowwrestles is not scared of the talk from @toxic_thekla!



The #AEW Women’s World Title is on the line, and Willow is ready to fight!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TSrctPhncL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

The show got back to in-ring action as Tommaso Ciampa went one-on-one with Jake Doyle. The finish saw Ciampa hit Doyle with a running knee to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Ciampa got on the microphone and called out Kazuchika Okada to face him tonight. Okada came out and said it wasn't happening tonight, but he'd beat him on Saturday. Ciampa said he wasn't scared of the Rainmaker and that he'd expose him at the pay-per-view.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

A great win for Ciampa over a big man like Doyle ahead of his match with Okada this weekend

Ciampa calling out Okada to face him immediately instead of waiting for the PPV was silly

Okada's promo response was hilarious

"We no longer have to ask, 'What if?'"@MrTommasoCiampa cannot WAIT to face @rainmakerxokada at #AEWAllOut!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YRTx1pNB9d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

The Doctor will see you now...

Britt Baker joined the commentary team for the next match as Persephone faced Hyan one-on-one for the TBS Championship. The finish of the match saw Persephone use the ropes for leverage to retain her title over Hyan

Booking Grade: 6.5/10

The TBS Title division feels like it's lost a lot of momentum in recent weeks

Very weak finish

Baker, while funny on commentary, kinda distracted from the in-ring action

Persephone makes the most of the ref's line of sight and gets the win! #AndStill!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/9d05fpRUsy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

The in-ring action continued with Dynamite's main event, where Will Ospreay and Speedball Mike Bailey teamed up to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. Jon Moxley joined commentary for this match. Ospreay finished the match by hitting Castagnoli with a Styles Clash to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

Excellent main event for Dynamite

Speedball is a perfect fit for Ospreay's United Empire

It's nice to see a Styles Clash finish a match again

After the match, Ospreay and Moxley got on the microphone and hyped up their match at All Out this weekend. Gabe Kidd tried to get involved and ate a Hidden Blade for his troubles.

With victory secured, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay takes the opportunity to address his opponent at #AEWAllOut, Jon Moxley, directly.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Av0NN94x7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

AEW Collision results:

The show then shifted over to Collision, which began with a backstage promo from Jungle Jack Perry, who questioned whether Samoa Joe could speak for himself anymore. Perry hyped up his match with Katsuyori Shibata on Saturday night at the Tailgate Brawl.

On the stage, Renee Paquette tried to host an interview between the Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion. Things quickly got physical and Divine Dominion were the team left standing.

"May the best team win."



Brawling Birds were done with words, but Divine Dominion left the champions laying!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YCuj58i9CT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

We hear from The Conglomeration. Kyle O'Reilly tried to give their recent loss a positive perspective, but Roderick Strong wasn't having it, as he confessed he's tired of losing when they are the ones who deserve to be champions.

Things finally returned to the ring as Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight took on The Outrunners. The finish of the match saw Fletcher hit Truth Magnum with the Sheer Drop Brainbuster, followed by a UFO from Knight to score the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, Fletcher and Knight got on the microphone to hype up their match this weekend. Darby Allin's music interrupted them, and Don Callis Family members were on the stage ready to jump them, but Allin and Steven Borden were in the rafters. They went back and forth on the microphone, and it was really stressed that Borden is a rookie.

"Just don't call it an upset."@DarbyAllin and @StevenBorden aren't overlooking @KyleFletcherPro and @Jet2Flyy, so why are Fletcher and The Jet overlooking them?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iRvJE9JV5S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

This certainly felt like a Collision showcase match

Hopefully this Knight and Fletcher tag team ends at the pay-per-view

The Outrunners probably got a bit too much on offense here

Why is Chris Jericho feuding with Nick Wayne?

Chris Jericho came to the ring and called out Nick Wayne, making it clear he didn't want to fight and just wanted to talk. Nick Wayne came out and Jericho tried to figure out why Wayne has a problem with him because they both pretty much started off in the industry the same way. After a bit of back-and-forth, a match was made between the two men at Grand Slam: France on October 6.

"Why so much animosity towards me?"@IAmJericho points out there are quite a few similarities between @TheNickWayne and a young Jericho.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DTegZxEOO4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Renee Paquette spoke with Hyan backstage. Hyan said Persephone and Britt Baker took out her tag team partner and said she's not a singles wrestler, so she introduced her new tag team partner, Thunder Rosa. They will face Baker and Persephone next week in Pittsburgh.

Back in the ring, Skye Blue went one-on-one with Queen Aminata, with Mercedes Moné on commentary. The finish of the match saw Aminata hit Off With Her Head on Blue to score the pinfall victory. After the match, the Triangle of Madness got involved, which brought out Mina Shirakawa and Willow Nightingale to even the odds as Mercedes watched from the commentary table.

Triangle of Madness had the numbers advantage until @WillowWrestles made the save, as AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado watched it all unfold!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/STfqYOY5I1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

Very fun match

Mercedes was very entertaining on commentary

The aftermath was nice to hype the Willow and Thekla match on Saturday

Backstage, Britt Baker and Persephone accepted Hyan and Thunder Rosa's challenge for next week. Persephone also issued an open challenge for the TBS Championship this weekend at All Out.

The Death Riders in the main event

The final match of the evening pitted PAC of the Death Riders against Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. The finish saw PAC hit Austin with the Black Arrow to score the pinfall victory.

All @BastardPAC needs is one opening to get the victory!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qUjtH32uNI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Very fun main event

Nice win for PAC heading into his title match at the PPV

A good performance from Ace Austin

After the match, PAC locked Austin in the Brutalizer, which brought out Jay White to make the save. This brought out the rest of the Dogs and the Death Riders, as well as the Bang Bang Gang and Andrade El Idolo, who all brawled as tonight's AEW Dynamite & Collision episode went off the air.

AEW Dynamite/Collision results:

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

The New Level and Swerve Strickland defeated The Demand to retain the AEW World Trios Titles

Jon Moxley defeated Dezmond Xavier in a AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jake Doyle

Persephone defeated Hyan to retain the TBS Championship

Will Ospreay and Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher defeated The Outrunners

Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue

PAC defeated Ace Austin