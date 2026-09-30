AEW Dynamite Preview (9/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Streaming

Tonight, AEW honors one of the most decorated members of their roster, the late, great Pac.

In a tragic turn of events following last Saturday's AEW All Out, it was announced on Sunday evening that Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, had passed away suddenly. Pac wrestled one day prior at All Out, unsuccessfully challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship in the opening match of the PPV.

Pac was one of AEW's founding roster members. He confronted "Hangman" Adam Page at the inaugural AEW press conference in 2019 and announced that he had signed with the promotion. Since then, Pac went on to have several unforgettable moments in AEW, including a 30-minute iron man match with Kenny Omega in 2020, as well as the critically acclaimed Death Triangle vs. The Elite best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships in late 2022 and early 2023.

Pac was also the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion (later recognized as the International Champion upon the title being renamed). He won the championship in the first ever Forbidden Door PPV in 2022. He was also the first person in AEW to hold two championships simultaneously when he won the AEW World Trios Championships in September 2022 alongside his Death Triangle teammates, Penta El Zero Miedo (now known as just Penta in WWE) and Rey Fenix.

He won the AEW World Trios Championships a second time at AEW All In London 2024 in a ladder match in his home country of England, securing the win for the Death Riders from the top of the ladder. Pac joined the Death Riders in 2024 and remained part of the faction until his passing. His first time main eventing AEW TV was against Death Riders leader Jon Moxley in Pittsburgh in 2019.

Before joining AEW, Pac was best known for his WWE run from 2012 to 2017 as Adrian Neville, a.k.a. "The Man That Gravity Forgot". The self-proclaimed "King of the Cruiserweights" was a cornerstone of NXT's early years. He was NXT Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion (with Corey Graves), and a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Forever our Bastard. We love you, Ben. 🖤



Join us on #AEWDynamite for A Tribute to @BastardPAC at 8e/7c on TBS and HBO Max, tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/809E3kjCjY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2026

Beyond his work in major U.S. promotions, Pac was a trailblazer for British wrestling who quickly rose through the ranks as a gaijin in Japan. He performed most regularly for Dragongate from 2007 to 2012 and later from 2018 to 2019 upon leaving WWE.

He won all of the promotion's top singles titles, including the Open The Dream Gate Championship, which he held during AEW's inaugural press conference. Pac also competed in NJPW's Best of The Super Jr. tournament in 2012.

Tributes have poured in from around the wrestling world to honor the life and legacy of Pac, including from The Rock, Will Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Marina Shafir, and many others.

A tribute to Pac

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet | All Elite Wrestling

Two of Pac's greatest rivals will collide in his honor when AEW World Champion Will Ospreay takes on Ricochet in Pittsburgh. Ospreay has long talked about Pac's influence on his career as an up-and-coming junior heavyweight on the British independent scene.

Will Ospreay and Pac wrestled on several occasions, once in RevPro in 2019 and twice in AEW in 2024 and 2026. Pac and Ricochet's history is best known for their series of matches in Dragongate in 2011 as gaijins in Japan.

Tonight, Will Ospreay and Ricochet will add a new chapter to their own well-documented history together by wrestling to honor their fallen friend and colleague.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

A Tribute To PAC

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

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