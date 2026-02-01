AEW Collision Results (1/31/26): Tommaso Ciampa Wins TNT Title, Babes Of Wrath Retain

Tommaso Ciampa's whirlwind week continued on Collision when he made his AEW in-ring debut and won the TNT Championship, mere days after his WWE contract expired.

The Psycho Killer's history with Mark Briscoe dates back to their shared time in ROH. Their last match was over 12 years ago, and AEW shared clips from the encounter throughout the day on social media.

As for their 2026 clash, the crowd in the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX was invested in the match from beginning to end. The meeting was a gritty, hard-hitting affairs that included several jaw-dropping spots, including Briscoe jumping off the top turnbuckle to hit Ciampa with a Froggy Bow through a table on the outside of the ring.

At times, it seemed like the match would end in a draw. The clock got down to the wire as the 20-minute time limit approached. Ciampa and Briscoe were so well-matched as opponents and wrestled as if no time had passed at all, refusing to give the other man the upper hand.

A little after the 18-minute mark, before time elapsed, Ciampa found an opening to hit the running knee he had been looking for throughout the match and pinned Briscoe to become TNT Champion.

With the win, Ciampa joined Mercedes Moné as the only people to win championships in their AEW in-ring debuts. After the match, Kyle Fletcher walked out on the ramp to ensure that Ciampa is aware that he's still interested in regaining the TNT Championship. Clearly overcome with emotion, Ciampa was joined by his wife and daughter backstage to celebrate his win and thank AEW fans for accepting him so warmly.

Also on Collision

Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin defeated Clark Connors. The action began before the bell rang when Connors attacked Darby during his entrance. From there, the violence continued to spin out of control as Clark Connors used his power advantage to put Allin through extreme duress. Nevertheless, Allin's relentless spirit endured, and he forced Connors to tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock.

After the match, Darby Allin addressed the crowd and said he won the war against the Death Riders and stood on top of Mount Everest in 2025, and plans to stand on top of AEW in 2026. Before he could formally share his intentions to add his name to the list of men eager to win the AEW World Championship. Before he had the opportunity, he was attacked by Gabe Kidd, wearing a black hoodie.

Kidd said he was on personal business rather than Death Riders' business, seeking revenge for his Worlds End loss to Allin. Kidd and Connors, his Unbound Company factionmate in NJPW, proceeded to keep attacking Allin relentlessly on the steel steps outside the ring.

JetSpeed (and Jetset Rodeo) are taking on all comers. AEW World Trios Champions Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke in a promo backstage about being ready to take on all challengers as a tag team, especially from the Don Callis Family. They also reiterated that they have "Hangman" Adam Page's back, and as a trio, they'll now be referred to as "Jetset Rodeo".

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) defeated CRU. Accompanied by Myron Reed, Xavier and Wentz made their in-ring AEW debut against CRU, who had promised to give them an unforgettable welcome to AEW. The match was an exhibition of two of the tag division's most athletic and explosive teams to watch. Lio Rush and Action Andretti gave The Rascalz a strong fight, but Wentz pinned Andretti after nailing him with their finisher, the Hot Fire Flame.

Later in the night, Lexy Nair caught up with The Rascalz backstage while they celebrated their win. Eddie Kingston interrupted to announce that The Rascalz would be joining him and Ortiz next week for an 8-man Parking Lot Brawl versus Grizzled Young Veterans, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. Keith and Bill had jumped in to aid in GYV's attack on Kingston and Ortiz backstage at an earlier point in the show.

Jon Moxley has a message for Konosuke Takeshita regarding the Continental Championship.

Orange Cassidy & "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Gino Medina and Lady Bird Monroe. A quick win over enhancement talent further demonstrated the chemistry between two of AEW's most beloved stars. After the match, Orange Cassidy was attacked by Wheeler Yuta, and when Toni Storm tried to make the save, Marina Shafir got involved. Yuta then grabbed a microphone to berate Cassidy before attempting to cut his hair while Shafir held OC down.

Toni Storm made the save one more time and picked up a microphone of her own to lay out a challenge. At Grand Slam Australia, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy will face Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a mixed tag team match. The person who gets pinned or submitted will be forced to cut their hair.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Adam Priest to retain the AEW International Championship. In his first AEW match of 2026, Okada decided that his opponent wasn't worthy of looking at the International Championship, opting to hide the title in a black AEW-branded bag. Adam Priest used the slight as a chip on his shoulder throughout the match and was able to keep the match competitive for a while before succumbing to a powerful Rainmaker from an arrogant Okada for the win.

Josh Alexander and the Don Callis Family wreaked havoc backstage, and they plan to expand their mayhem.

Babes of Wrath defeated Sisters of Sin to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. In a rematch from the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, Babes of Wrath came out on top to defeat Skye Blue and Julia Hart, with Willow Nightingale pinning Skye Blue. After the match, Babes of Wrath was attacked by the Triangle of Madness, including Thekla, who refused to accept two major losses in one week.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander then ran out to help her friends but Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford appeared to overwhelm the babyfaces once again. The show ended with the Triangle of Madness, Bayne, and Ford standing over Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron with eyes set on the three titles they currently hold.

