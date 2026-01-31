AEW Collision Preview (1/31/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A "golden" edition of AEW Collision arrives in Arlington, Texas, as three AEW championships are on the line.

Tommaso Ciampa has had a whirlwind January. After announcing last week via social media that his WWE contract would be expiring, he arrived in AEW on Wednesday's Dynamite.

The Psycho Killer will get a head start on making a major impact in AEW by going head-to-head with TNT Champion Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe defeated El Clon on Wednesday to retain the TNT Championship. True to his word about being a fighting champion, Briscoe set the stage for an open challenge on Collision, and Ciampa shocked wrestling fans around the world when he responded.

Ciampa and Briscoe have not met in the ring since 2013 in Ring of Honor, a match that Ciampa won. Will history repeat itself, and Ciampa will kick off his AEW in-ring debut by becoming the TNT champion on his first attempt?

On the flip side of that, can Briscoe remain focused and overcome the fanfare associated with his new opponent to retain the title?

Two more AEW titles are on the line

Following AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander's big win over Thekla on Dynamite, it's now her friends' turn to do their part to end the ongoing saga with the Triangle of Madness. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, also known as Babes of Wrath, will defend the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against Sisters of Sin tonight in Arlington.

There is no love lost between the two teams, dating back to last summer's road to the inaugural women's Blood & Guts match. Sisters of Sin earned a title shot by pledging not interfere in Statlander's match with Thekla. Will wrath be enough to overcome sin, or will Julia Hart and Skye Blue have a plan of their own to walk out of Arlington with new gold?

Amidst growing issues between himself and fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada is set to wrestle his first AEW match in 2026, defending the AEW International Championship against former Deadlock Pro standout Adam Priest.

Despite his limited number of matches in January 2026, Okada has stayed very busy. He won the final match of Hiroshi Tanahashi's legendary career on January 4 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 in an instant classic at the Tokyo Dome. He also found time to ask Kyle Fletcher for forgiveness following his unexpected usage of Fletcher's hidden screwdriver at Worlds End.

Will Okada's in-ring 2026 in AEW begin with a successful International title defense, or can Adam Priest pull off the underdog win of a lifetime?

Also on Collision

The Rascalz finally make their AEW in-ring debut in Arlington. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz will battle Cru in tag team action. Both teams are known for their captivating athleticism, and Cru is eager to knock The Rascalz down a peg or two. However, Wentz and Xavier are bound to have some tricks up their sleeves to make their first impression with the AEW audience unforgettable. Which team will ultimately come out on top?

Darby Allin defeated Gabe Kidd at Worlds End in a bloody and violent encounter, but tonight, he'll face NJPW star Clark Connors, Kidd's fellow War Dog and LA Dojo graduate. Allin and Connors have never wrestled each other before, but Darby Allin's resilience paired with Clark Connors' aggression will likely prove to be a winning combination.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT Championship

Babes of Wrath vs. Sister of Sin for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Priest for the AEW International Championship

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. CRU

Darby Allin vs. Clark Connors

