Liv Morgan Wins the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan is heading to WrestleMania after emerging victorious from the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The women’s Rumble match opened tonight’s Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and saw the usual mix of surprise entrants, including returning favorites like WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella and NXT up-and-comers such as Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan and Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

But when all was said and done, the former Women’s World Champion reigned supreme over her 29 opponents and will now head to WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she will challenge for either Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship or Jade Cargill’s Undisputed WWE Women’s Title.

WHAT A MATCH!@YaOnlyLivvOnce just punched her ticket to WrestleMania! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/45veUot7KA — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

Liv Morgan makes history with first ever Royal Rumble victory in Saudi Arabia

This year’s Rumble was the first to ever emanate from a country outside of North America. With the women’s Rumble match beginning the show, it was also the first official Royal Rumble match (not including the one-off ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ in 2018) to take place in a foreign continent.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Morgan entered at number 14, working her way through half the field in the Rumble and finally winning the match for the first time in her career, after coming so close on several occasions previously.

Morgan had finished as runner-up on two previous occasions, but tonight proved that the third time’s a charm as The Judgement Day member finally overcame her past disappointments.

The women’s Rumble came down to Morgan and Tiffany Stratton, with Morgan delivering an incredible ObLIVion off the apron to Stratton, who had just eliminated NXT’s Sol Ruca, with all three women precariously balanced on the apron as the match came to its dramatic culmination.

One of the most eye-opening moments of Morgan’s victory was her elimination of Judgement Day stablemate and former tag team champion, Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez had just brutally eliminated Morgan’s arch nemesis Rhea Ripley from the match before the former Women’s World Champion dumped Rodriguez from the match in a true display of ‘every woman for herself’.

The former World Champion will now take part in a World Title match at WrestleMania for the first time in her career.

