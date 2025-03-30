AEW Collision Results [3/29/25]: Athena & Moné Come Face-to-Face, Dax Shoves Cash
Participants for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundational Tournament are filling up the bracket fast and the field is absolutely stacked.
With a shot at the AEW Women's Champion at All In: Texas on the line, several heavy hitters in the AEW Women's Division are throwing their name into the mix this year.
Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné headlined an all-star collection of talent who declared for the tournament Saturday night on AEW Collision. The CEO wants to get her hands on even more gold, and considering she remains undefeated, Mercedes has to be considered a heavy favorite to become the fourth ever winner of the Owen Hart Cup.
Reigning ROH Women's Champion Athena also has to be considered a heavy favorite. The Fallen Goddess has ruled Ring of Honor for well over 800 days and now she's come to takeover AEW.
Former AEW Women's World Champions Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa also declared for the Owen Hart Saturday night, as did former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.
While we know the winner of the Owen Hart gets a shot at the AEW Women's Champion, the question remains whether or not Timeless Toni Storm will still be the champion come All In.
Megan Bayne once again asserted her physical dominance over Storm on Collision, with an assist from Penelope Ford. Toni's latest World Title reign may be in serious jeopardy come AEW Dynasty.
Switchblade Jay White was in action Saturday night, as was Dax Harwood. He was looking to build some momentum for Rated-FTR ahead of their World Trios Championship Match at Dynasty and he ended up accomplishing exactly the opposite.
Here's what you may have missed Saturday night on AEW Collision from Milwaukee.
AEW Collision Match Results:
Timeless Toni Storm opened the show with one of her trademark promos, but she was attacked and left laying by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.
Switchblade Jay White defeated Kevin Knight with the Blade Runner. After the match it was announced that Knight had signed an AEW contract.
Mercedes Moné beat Robyn Renegade in a quick match. The CEO then declared herself for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, before she was confronted by ROH Women's World Champion Athena. The two had a brief altercation that saw Athena land a right cross on the TBS Championship. She too would join the field for the Owen Hart.
Big Bill & Bryan Keith knocked off Top Flight after the Redwood hit a big clothesline on Dante Martin. AR Fox stopped Lio Rush and Action Andretti from attacking Top Flight after the match.
Wheeler Yuta defeated Dax Harwood. A visibly frustrated Harwood shoved Cash Wheeler to the mat after the loss. An act he appeared to regret instantly.
Hologram pinned Blake Christian after connecting with a spinning powerbomb.
Jamie Hayter beat Billie Starkz with her Hayterade clothesline. Jamie was supposed to face Queen Aminata, but she was unable to compete due to injury.