Hook Opens Up On Pro Wrestling Journey And Calls It His Purest Passion

"Send Hook!"

CM Punk uttered those words on AEW television and they changed the trajectory of the young pro wrestler forever.

Hook was on Team Taz at the time, which made perfect sense out of the gate as a way to debut in pro wrestling. Taz, a former champion, was his father after all. Hook made his AEW debut in 2021 and has had a rocket attached to him ever since.

Achieving pro wrestling glory was not always a goal for "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil." Hook was a top 100 lacrosse player and was told by his father to stay out of the wrestling business. He tried, but eventually succumbed to he family business.

The family business is Hook's purest passion

In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Hook spoke about his pro wrestling journey, entering the business, and how it became the purest passion in his life.

"I ended up dropping out of college to pursue pro wrestling and that time was a crazy time for me. That's when I really started to take it more seriously. I thought I wanted to go work in business. Once I was taking classes, I was like, I can't do this with my life. Hook

Hook continued and explained why pro wrestling is a perfect outlet for him.

"I opened my mind up to something else I'm passionate about, which is different creative outlets. Then I had my mind and eyes kind of opened up to pro wrestling being the perfect hybrid of two of my biggest passions between being an athlete and being creative, being an artist. It was very organic the way it came about and it is the purest passion in my life." Hook

Hook had a busy end to 2025 in AEW as he was a central figure in Samoa Joe becoming the AEW World Champion. Hook interfered in the Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe cage match for the world title and ended up costing Page that match on behalf of Joe.

On the next episode of AEW Dynamite, Hook officially joined Samoa Joe's Opps faction that also includes Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. Hook now appears to be on course to face Page at some point at the beginning of 2026.

Hook is a former FTW Champion in AEW. He was also the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rooke of the Year in 2022.

