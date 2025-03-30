Athena Confronts Mercedes Moné As Both Women Join Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Field
It finally appears to be happening.
After weeks of teases, both on television and social media, ROH Women's Champion Athena made her long awaited return to AEW programming Saturday night on Collision.
Minutes after she defeated Robyn Renegade in her first ever match on Collision, Mercedes Moné grabbed a microphone to declare that the four belts she currently possesses are no longer enough. She wants to add the AEW Women's Championship to her collection and the first step toward accomplishing that goal is winning the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament.
The CEO began to run down Billie Starkz, whom she defeated on Dynamite last week, and 'whoever trained her'. It was at that moment that Athena had heard enough.
The Fallen Goddess made her way to the ring and stood center ring with the CEO as the crowd erupted at just the mere thought of these two longtime champions finally squaring off with one another.
Mercedes ended the moment by attempting to clock Athena with one of her title belts, but she ducked and then dropped Moné with a right cross.
Later in the night, Athena would also declare her entry into the Owen Hart. She became the fifth woman to join the field Saturday night, alongside Moné, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter.
Current Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Field:
- Athena
- Thunder Rosa
- Kris Statlander
- Mercedes Moné
- Billie Starkz
- Jamie Hayter
The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All In: Texas.
The full brackets for both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundational Tournaments will be unveiled this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.
