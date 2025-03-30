Tony Khan Signs Former NJPW Talent To Full-Time AEW Contract
Kevin Knight is officially All Elite.
The former NJPW star made his televised singles debut for AEW Saturday night on Collision. Knight may have lost to Switchblade Jay White, but he put up an impressive showing in defeat.
After the bout was over, Tony Schiavone informed the Milwaukee crowd that Knight was going to be sticking around in AEW. Tony Khan then confirmed the signing on social media.
The 28-year-old comes to All Elite Wrestling after spending much of the early part of his career wrestling overseas, as well as for a number of independent promotions in the United States and Canada.
He's also wrestled a few matches for AEW in the past, including at Forbidden Door 2022 when he took part in an 8-man tag team match against Max Caster and the Gunn Club on the Buy-In pre-show.
Knight is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, holding the belts along with former WWE Superstar KUSHIDA.
