AEW Collision Results [5/3/25]: FTR Scores Controversial Main Event Win Over Paragon
FTR once again got the best of Paragon Saturday night on AEW Collision, but it was not a clean victory.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, but only after their new manager Stokely Hathaway saved Cash from the decisive fall by putting his foot on the bottom rope.
O'Reilly would then run into a Shatter Machine that gave FTR the victory as TNT Champion Adam Cole watched on from the commentary desk.
Daniel Garcia would then rush the ring with a crowbar in hand to issue a challenge to the two men he once considered to be really good friends of his. He wants answers for Dax and Cash's recent actions this Wednesday on Dynamite, even if he has to beat it out of them.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision:
AEW Collision Segment & Match Results:
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost in a Title Eliminator Match. Frost was a very game competitor this night. She hit multiple impressive looking maneuvers, including a cartwheel moonsault off the the security wall at ringside. In the end, Storm stretched her singles match win streak to 19 matches with a chicken wing submission. Toni cut another hilarious innuendo filled promo after the match, that saw her run out to a view of the boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Jon Moxley with a message for Samoa Joe ahead of Beach Break on Wednesday, May 14. Mox said when you're the AEW World Champion, every match is hard. Every match is a challenge and he's prepared to do his job. Being locked in a cage with Samoa Joe is not something that frightens him. Mox says his affairs are in order and questions whether Joe can say the same. He said many consider Samoa Joe to be someone who is beyond reproach, but so is Bryan Danielson.
Sammy Guevara defeated AR Fox, Kevin Knight and Rush in a $100,000 High Speed Fatal 4-Way. Guevara picked up a huge win in his first match on AEW programming since October. With Dustin Rhodes and Hologram watching on, Sammy outlasted AR Fox in a fast paced, high flying match-up after connecting with a GTH. Knight and Rush removed themselves from the match when their brawl on the ramp ended up heading to the backstage area.
After the match was over, Sammy Guevara pointed toward Adam Cole who was working commentary. The 3-time TNT Champion gestured as though he wanted a shot at winning the gold once again.
Samoa Joe gave a rebuttable to Jon Moxley's promo from earlier in the night. Joe understands that Moxley has a ruthless streak and the in-ring ability to come after someone like himself, but claims there's a reason he put their AEW Championship Match inside of steel cage at Beach Break. That's because Mox no longer has the heart nor the balls to stay in a true fire fight with a man like him.
Megan Bayne defeated Harley Cameron after a thunderous Fate's Descent. Cameron started off this match like a runaway firework with revenge on her mind. Harley desperately wanted to get even after Bayne and Penelope Ford took out her Coachella dance partner Anna Jay, but the power of the Megasus was just too much to overcome. Bayne dropped Harley with another Fate's Descent after the match was over, but Anna Jay rushed the ring with a taped up 2x4 to stop the assault from continuing.
Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir invaded the ring. Mox was clearly pissed about what Samoa Joe had to say a bit earlier, but the AEW World Champion said Joe's comments are nothing he hasn't heard before. The biggest and baddest from all promotions have gone up against Mox and quickly changed their strategy from trying to win to just trying to survive. He said he has no issues getting into a fire fight with Joe, because they've already been in one for weeks.
Brody King and Josh Alexander fought to a 15-minute time limit draw. Alexander promised that he would bring the winner's purse home to the Don Callis Family, but he'll have to settle for a 50/50 split. Josh went toe-to-toe and blow-to-blow with Brody King, matching his power game every step of the way. He attempted to get a last second win with an ankle lock, but Brody muscled out and dropped Alexander with a Gonso Bomb. Josh was able to roll out of the ring before King could cover and the clock ran out.
Daniel Garcia defeated Max Caster. The self proclaimed 'Best Wrestler Alive' issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room who believed they could survive five minutes with him. The former TNT Champion rendered Caster unconscious after 59 seconds and then said he'd see FTR later in the night.
Gates of Agony won a squash match against Ray Jazz and Goldy. They were immediately called out to the parking lot by Big Bill and Bryan Keith after their victory. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun happily obliged and both teams brawled in the backstage area as introductions were made for the night's main event.
FTR defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Paragon picked up the first fall in the form of a submission off an ankle lock. Dax Harwood chose to give up a fall instead of sustaining extended damage that could have cost FTR the bout all together. Harwood would eventually even the score after Roddy Strong unintentionally ran into a Shatter Machine. Paragon appeared to have the the match won in sudden death, but Stokely Hathaway put Cash's foot on the rope before the three count. That opened the door for FTR to hit a Shatter Machine on O'Reilly to pick up the controversial victory.
Daniel Garcia came down after the match was over. He was armed with a crowbar, which kept FTR at a safe enough distance so he could say his peace. Garcia said he was really struggling to come up with answers for why Dax and Cash did what they did to Cope, Daddy Magic and himself. DC challenged FTR to meet him in the ring next week so he could beat those answers out of them.