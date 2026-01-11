AEW Collision Results [1/10/26]: Mercedes Moné Leaves, Mark Briscoe Retains TNT Title

The CEO is going MIA.

AEW Collision was live Saturday Night in Arlington, Texas, but Mercedes Moné was not in attendance at the Esports Stadium. In fact, she's not going to be around for quite a while.

It appears that losing the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale has finally broken her. In a fiery and unhinged promo, Mercedes said that she's been shown nothing but disrespect since she arrived in All Elite Wrestling and she's sick of it. Moné is now taking a break from AEW to show the entire women's division just how important she truly is to their success.

In the meantime, the new TBS Champion was in action Saturday as Willow teamed with Harley Cameron and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander in a tune up trios match for Maximum Carnage.

The TNT Championship was also on the line as Mark Briscoe defended the gold against Hechicero, and cracks are starting to form in the Don Callis Family.

Here's everything you may have missed on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision Match Results:

PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia defeated Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin and Darius Martin. The Death Riders earned the trios victory after Yuta hit Darius with a low blow behind the referee's back. All three men then ran the conveyor belt attack on him before PAC hit him with a devastating clothesline. PAC sent a message to Darby Allin by locking in the Brutalizer and screaming at his Dynamite opponent while Darius tapped out.

After the match was over, Zayda Steel met Marina Shafir in the ring for a stare-down, but she was attacked from behind by Megan Bayne. The Megasus dropped her with a running powerbomb, and then Bayne, Shafir and Penelope Ford stood over her as they posed for the crowd.

Brody King defeated Barrett Brown. This was another quick and dominating victory for the big man. Brown tried to gain the upper hand early with a dive to the outside, but he was caught and chokeslammed onto the ring apron. After a splash in the corner, a cannonball and the Gonzo Bomb, King scored the three count.

El Clon defeated Komander. The evil clone of Hologram moved to 2-0 in his AEW in-ring career, after a dramatic back-and-forth encounter with the former ROH World Television Champion. Komander was able to counter the Portal Bomb on multiple occasions, and nearly picked up the win with a surprise poisionrana. El Clon was able to battle back with a Samoan Driver, which allowed him to finally hit the Portal Bomb and win the match.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Lady Frost. Mina received a bouquet of flowers from an unknown admirer at the start of the match, and Lady Frost took the opportunity to hit her with crescent kick after she set them down. It was only a matter of time before Shirakawa went on offense, and she took down Frost with a kick to the end and a back fist. Mina locked in the Figure Four and forced her to tap out, before leaving with her flowers.

Mark Briscoe defeated Hechicero to retain the TNT Championship. Briscoe had to battle through some serious pain for much of the match after Hechicero drilled him shoulder first into the steel ring post. He then used a steel chair to cause even more damage. Hechicero tried to take advantage of the injury by putting Mark in an armbar, but he was able to make it to the ropes to break the hold. Briscoe fought back and went for the Jay Driller, but he was in too much pain. Hechicero hit him with an armbreaker and again went for a submission hold, but Mark slipped out and was able to muscle Hechicero up for the Jay Driller to retain the gold.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz met the Grizzled Young Veterans in the ring, and all four men agreed to no physicality ahead of their match next Saturday at Maximum Carnage Collision.

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander & AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defeated Maya World, Hyan and VertVixen. This was not as one-sided of an affair as you might think. Maya, Hyan and Vert came to play, but the result was never in doubt. Statlander eventually hit VertVixen with Staturday Night Fever to pick up the win for her team. Thekla appeared on the big board after the match was over and said that Kris, Willow and Harley will learn what it means to get toxic at Maximum Carnage.

Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher had a backstage discussion live from Tokyo, Japan. The Protostar wanted to talk about how Kazuchika Okada screwed both himself and Konosuke Takeshita out of winning the Continental Classic. Callis said Fletcher should be more focused on winning back the TNT Championship.

ROH World Champion Bandido spoke to the audience ahead of his match against MJF at Maximum Carnage. He vowed to pour his heart into this opportunity and walk out as the new AEW Men's World Champion.

AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun defeated Anthony Bowens “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. This match was every bit as good as you would imagine, with the Five Tool Player showing out. Bowens appeared to have Ricochet beat after a MollyWhop, but unbeknownst to him, he wasn't the legal man. The confusion allowed Gates of Agony to hit Bowens with Open the Gates to pick up the win.

The Demand attacked Bowens after the match was over, which brought out Max Caster to make the reluctant save. Chaos broke out when the Don Callis Family ran down to the ring to get involved, but they were met by Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe and Komander. The Conglomeration stood tall to end the night.

