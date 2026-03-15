AEW Collision Results (3/14/26): Andrade El Idolo Takes on Mascara Dorada & More

Ahead of his match against the Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido at Revolution, Andrade El Idolo was in action tonight on AEW Collision against CMLL's Mascara Dorada.

Andrade El Idolo picked up an important victory in the main event of tonight's episode of Collision, looking to build momentum for his match against Bandido tomorrow at Revolution. A victory for El Idolo on Sunday could put him in line for a future shot at the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Also on tonight's show, The Demand was in trios action, picking up a big win over the Bang Bang Gang. With Ricochet's National Championship on the line tomorrow night on Zero Hour, you can bet he'll see some members of the Bang Bang Gang again tomorrow night.

TONIGHT!



Which of the matches on our pre #AEWRevolution episode of Saturday Night #AEWCollision are you looking forward to seeing the most?



Be there when it all KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/jBJ4DLPgkt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2026

Newcomer Lena Kross was also in action this evening, picking up the biggest win of her short AEW career so far against Mina Shirakawa. Kross will be pulling double duty at Revolution and has the chance to leave the event with two championships.

Tonight's show also featured promos from "Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir ahead of their big grudge match tomorrow night at Revolution. JetSpeed's Kevin Knight was also in action, taking on El Clon of the Don Callis Family.

Here's everything you may have missed from tonight's AEW Collision from San Jose, California.

AEW Collision results:

Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision

TONIGHT!



It’s a huge ppv weekend, and it’s tremendous go-home Saturday Fight Night, TONIGHT!



AEW Saturday Collision

+

COUNTDOWN TO #AEWREVOLUTION

it all starts very SOON:

on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax

8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 14, 2026

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon. This was a fantastic match to kick off Collision. Kevin Knight and El Clon had a very fun back-and-forth matchup that set the tone for tonight's show. The finish of the match saw Knight hit El Clon with the UFO Splash to score the pinfall victory.

A video package airs, hyping the AEW World Trios Title match at Revolution, which will see JetSpeed and Mistico challenge the Don Callis Family.

We hear from the Babes of Wrath backstage. Harley Cameron worries that they are in over their heads at the pay-per-view. Willow Nightingale hypes up her partner and gets her amped for their title defense tomorrow night at Revolution.

Pressure is high, but the #AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath step into #AEWRevolution TOMORROW NIGHT ready!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LXpAQUowtQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Mark Davis defeated Komander. Komander got multiple hope spots in, but this was pretty much a long showcase for Mark Davis before tomorrow night at Revolution. This makes sense because if anyone from the Don Callis Family is taking the pin in that Trios Title defense tomorrow, it's gonna be him. The finish of the match saw Davis hit Komander with a piledriver to score the pinfall victory.

A video package airs for Mascara Dorada of CMLL. He'll face Andrade El Idolo in tonight's main event. It was followed by another video package for tomorrow's Blackjack Battle Royal for Ricochet's National Championship.

The Triangle of Madness defeated Viva Van, Tatevik, and Karisma. Total squash match for the Triangle of Madness. The finish of the match saw Thekla hit Karisma with a spear to score the pinfall victory for her team.

SPEAR!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fWvll1rzjK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

After the match, Thekla cut a promo on Kris Statlander. The former champion would hit the ring, take out Skye Blue and Julia Hart, before taking it to Thekla. Statlander takes her belt off and tosses it to Thekla. Stat turns her back to the champion and lets her beat her with the belt until she can no longer stand. Thekla spits on Statlander before leaving the ring. Statlander gets on the microphone and tells her she doesn't want her to be afraid of her, but be afraid of what she needs to do to keep her down.

We get a promo from Marina Shafir, thanking Toni Storm for the advice she gave her years ago when she started in AEW. Shafir said she doesn't care what Storm has become because she fears no one. Shafir said their match will be a car crash so bad that no one will be able to identify her afterward.

The Demand defeated the Bang Bang Gang. This was a very entertaining trios matchup. The finish of the match saw Ricochet hit Austin Gunn with the Spirit Gun. Bishop Kaun scored the pinfall victory for his team.

Juice Robinson is not afraid of @ToaLiona, but should he be?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6qvhnLGeut — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

After the match, Ricochet cuts a promo, accusing AEW of trying to sabotage his title reign. Ricochet said he doesn't care how many people are in the match; the only thing that matters is him. Ricochet promises he will walk in and walk out of Revolution as the National Champion.

We get a promo from Jack Perry backstage, putting over the importance of competing in the Crypto Arena (the former Staples Center) for the first time that he attended growing up, knowing he wanted to become a wrestler. Perry said he has failed too many times; he can't fail again.

They follow it up with a promo from "Timeless" Toni Storm, who compares professional wrestling to the circus. Storm said at Revolution, when she and Shafir reach their final act, Shafir will realize she's just a performer in the Timeless Circus.

"The lights fade, the music fades, and someone is left laying in the sawdust!"



Only ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm can promise a show like this!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pBktLPQBQp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Lena Kross (w/ Megan Bayne) defeated Mina Shirakawa. This match was a very similar format to what we saw from Mark Davis and Komander earlier, but much shorter. It's weird to see someone as over as Shirakawa being used in this fashion. The finish saw Kross hit Shirakawa with the Jackhammer to score the pinfall victory.

A video package airs hyping tomorrow's Texas Deathmatch between MJF and Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Revolution.

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Don Callis and Lance Archer) defeated Mascara Dorada. This was a fantastic main event that got plenty of time. Both men came out of this match looking great. The finish saw Andrade El Idolo hit Mascara Dorada with the DM to score the pinfall victory.

SPINNING HURRICANRANA FROM THE TOP ROPE!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tlvz2iNZh0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Bandido comes out to confront Andrade, but he's attacked from behind by the Don Callis Family. This brings out Brody King to even the odds. Swerve Strickland comes out and brawls with King, leaving Bandido to deal with the numbers game alone. However, Bandido is left standing tall as he stares down El Idolo, who hopped into the crowd as AEW Collision goes off the air.

Quick results:

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon

Mark Davis defeated Komander

The Triangle of Madness defeated Viva Van, Tatevik, and Karisma

The Demand (Ricochet and GOA) defeated the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and Austin Gunn)

Lena Kross defeated Mina Shirakawa