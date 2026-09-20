AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (9/19/26): Darby Allin & Andrade Defend Their Titles

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at

Last week's episode saw the company pay tribute to "The Butcher" Andy Williams, who tragically passed away earlier this month. In the main event, Daniel Garcia won The Butcher Battle Royale, earning a title shot against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo on tonight's episode.

Tonight's episode featured two incredible title matches: Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Myron Reed, and Andrade El Idolo defended the National Championship against Daniel Garcia. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Zachary Wentz in a Continental Championship Eliminator match.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with a backstage promo from AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley. Moxley said Will Ospreay has chosen conflict with him and the Death Riders, and he needs to be okay with that. Mox said everything is Ospreay's responsibility now. Jon Moxley questions what will happen to Ospreay when he wins the AEW World Championship next weekend at All Out.

"I gave you everything I had! I gave you everything you need." @JonMoxley is confident in what will happen at #AEWAllOut. And then ... what happens to @WillOspreay?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2P8nhokI5R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

The opening contest saw Darby Allin defend the TNT Championship against Myron Reed of The Rascalz. The finish of the match saw Allin hit Reed with a Coffin Drop to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Allin got on the microphone and praised Reed before hyping up his tag team match next weekend, where he and Steven Borden will take on Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in a number-one contender's match. Borden said he's going to lay it all on the line next weekend to make sure Allin can be a Tag Team Champion once again.

WHAT A MATCH!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bWYOmNNiaM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Incredible opening contest that could have easily been the show's main event

Allin and Reed work VERY well together

The Rascalz really deserve to be pushed to the next level in AEW

There is still tension in the Don Callis Family

A video package aired, hyping the International Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Tommaso Ciampa next weekend at All Out.

They then aired a backstage segment that took place following Dynamite on Wednesday night, where Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher were seemingly finally on the same page about being a tag team ahead of their match at All Out next weekend. Fletcher took a jab at Okada about what Ciampa did to him that night. Okada said Ciampa better be careful what he asks for because the Rainmaker is coming to Chicago.

After Wednesday's #AEWDynamite, the Don Callis Family regrouped. And while @KyleFletcherPro has big plans with @Jet2Flyy, he has questions about @rainmakerxokada's #AEWAllOut ...



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/e6VAiMxaTy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

The Bang Bang Gang were shown backstage and challenged a combination of The Dogs and the Death Riders to a Tailgate Brawl next weekend in Chicago.

Willow Nightingale joined the commentary team for the next match as Zayda Steel went one-on-one with Thekla. The finish of the match saw Thekla hit Steel with the curb stomp to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Nice win for Thekla heading into the PPV next weekend

Zayda Steel looked great, even in defeat

Willow Nightingale was fun on commentary

.@Toxic_Thekla puts an end to an incredibly strong performance from @ZaydaSteel!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CEWv5y2yfX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

PAC is in a bad mood and Andrade didn't help matters

Back in the ring, a very angry looking PAC took on Adam Priest. The Death Rider member looked more upset than usual as he locked Priest in the Brutalizer to win the match via submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A good showcase match for PAC without having to utilize a local talent

These are the types of matches that should be replacing the squash matches on Collision

It's clear, just based on how PAC was presented tonight, that TK has big plans for him in the coming weeks, perhaps a run with the National Title?

Adam Priest was closing in quick, but @BastardPAC was even quicker!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/836GpfSh8X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

As PAC was leaving ringside, Andrade El Idolo's music hit, and he made his entrance for his National Championship defense against Daniel Garcia. PAC looked less than pleased and seemed to be setting something up down the line. As for the match itself, El Idolo caught Garcia reversing a cradle pin to retain his title.

After the match, El Idolo tried to shake Garcia's hand, but the Death Riders jumped him from behind. PAC challenged Andrade to a match for the National Championship at All Out. It's like I saw this coming. Francesco Akira hit the ring to try to make the save, but the Death Riders beat him down too.

The Death Riders descend after @AndradeElIdolo retains, and @BastardPAC has a question for the AEW National Champion about next Saturday!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Nal7XyRki2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

They pulled off a beautiful transition between the last two matches, which really helps with the flow of the show overall

Garcia took a scary tumble outside of the ring at one point, but luckily seemed to be okay

The finish absolutely protected Garcia, not giving Andrade a definitive win

A lot of Death Riders on Collision tonight

The beatdown on Akira and El Idolo would lead to Speedball Mike Bailey hitting the ring to clean house with a steel chair. This led into a match between Speedball and Wheeler Yuta, where Bailey caught Yuta with the leg-trapping pin to score the victory.

The Dogs and the Death Riders tried to attack Bailey following the match, but the Bang Bang Gang made the save and everyone brawled. Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that the Tailgate Brawl is official for next weekend.

.@SpeedballBailey gets the win, but there's little time to celebrate!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/D4paO32zbb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

The middle portion of this show flowed beautifully

Fun match between Bailey and Yuta

I think Speedball would be a great member of Will Ospreay's new United Empire

Backstage, The Opps respond to Jack Perry calling out Samoa Joe. HOOK told Perry that if he even wants to take on Joe, he needs to get through Katsuyori Shibata first.

A quick women's tag match

In women's tag team action, Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Emily Jaye and Georgia South in a squash match.

Booking Grade: 6/10

This felt very out of place compared to the rest of the show

Shrinking the squash matches down to once a show with local talent is an improvement

It built upon the match Shirakawa and Aminata recently had against each other, so that was a plus

A figure-four, a stomp, AND Off With Her Head? It's academic from there!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AtPnOA8Zja — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

In the main event of the evening, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley was in action against Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz in an Eliminator Match. The finish saw Moxley hit Wentz with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Wentz put on a great performance in the main event

It would have been nice to have a Will Ospreay appearance tonight

No one on the planet expected Moxley not to win this match; one of the title matches should have been the main event

Cutter from the Continental Champion!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Vkw454Rl2A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2026

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders celebrate as AEW Collision goes off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

Andrade El Idolo | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin defeated Myron Reed to retain the TNT Championship

Thekla defeated Zayda Steel

PAC defeated Adam Priest

Andrade El Idolo defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the National Championship

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Wheeler Yuta

Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Emily Jaye and Georgia South

Jon Moxley defeated Zachary Wentz in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match