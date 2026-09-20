AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (9/19/26): Darby Allin & Andrade Defend Their Titles
Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at
Last week's episode saw the company pay tribute to "The Butcher" Andy Williams, who tragically passed away earlier this month. In the main event, Daniel Garcia won The Butcher Battle Royale, earning a title shot against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo on tonight's episode.
Tonight's episode featured two incredible title matches: Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Myron Reed, and Andrade El Idolo defended the National Championship against Daniel Garcia. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Zachary Wentz in a Continental Championship Eliminator match.
You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.
AEW Collision results:
This week's episode kicked off with a backstage promo from AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley. Moxley said Will Ospreay has chosen conflict with him and the Death Riders, and he needs to be okay with that. Mox said everything is Ospreay's responsibility now. Jon Moxley questions what will happen to Ospreay when he wins the AEW World Championship next weekend at All Out.
The opening contest saw Darby Allin defend the TNT Championship against Myron Reed of The Rascalz. The finish of the match saw Allin hit Reed with a Coffin Drop to score the pinfall victory.
After the match, Allin got on the microphone and praised Reed before hyping up his tag team match next weekend, where he and Steven Borden will take on Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in a number-one contender's match. Borden said he's going to lay it all on the line next weekend to make sure Allin can be a Tag Team Champion once again.
Booking Grade: 10/10
- Incredible opening contest that could have easily been the show's main event
- Allin and Reed work VERY well together
- The Rascalz really deserve to be pushed to the next level in AEW
There is still tension in the Don Callis Family
A video package aired, hyping the International Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Tommaso Ciampa next weekend at All Out.
They then aired a backstage segment that took place following Dynamite on Wednesday night, where Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher were seemingly finally on the same page about being a tag team ahead of their match at All Out next weekend. Fletcher took a jab at Okada about what Ciampa did to him that night. Okada said Ciampa better be careful what he asks for because the Rainmaker is coming to Chicago.
The Bang Bang Gang were shown backstage and challenged a combination of The Dogs and the Death Riders to a Tailgate Brawl next weekend in Chicago.
Willow Nightingale joined the commentary team for the next match as Zayda Steel went one-on-one with Thekla. The finish of the match saw Thekla hit Steel with the curb stomp to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 8.5/10
- Nice win for Thekla heading into the PPV next weekend
- Zayda Steel looked great, even in defeat
- Willow Nightingale was fun on commentary
PAC is in a bad mood and Andrade didn't help matters
Back in the ring, a very angry looking PAC took on Adam Priest. The Death Rider member looked more upset than usual as he locked Priest in the Brutalizer to win the match via submission.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- A good showcase match for PAC without having to utilize a local talent
- These are the types of matches that should be replacing the squash matches on Collision
- It's clear, just based on how PAC was presented tonight, that TK has big plans for him in the coming weeks, perhaps a run with the National Title?
As PAC was leaving ringside, Andrade El Idolo's music hit, and he made his entrance for his National Championship defense against Daniel Garcia. PAC looked less than pleased and seemed to be setting something up down the line. As for the match itself, El Idolo caught Garcia reversing a cradle pin to retain his title.
After the match, El Idolo tried to shake Garcia's hand, but the Death Riders jumped him from behind. PAC challenged Andrade to a match for the National Championship at All Out. It's like I saw this coming. Francesco Akira hit the ring to try to make the save, but the Death Riders beat him down too.
Booking Grade: 9.5/10
- They pulled off a beautiful transition between the last two matches, which really helps with the flow of the show overall
- Garcia took a scary tumble outside of the ring at one point, but luckily seemed to be okay
- The finish absolutely protected Garcia, not giving Andrade a definitive win
A lot of Death Riders on Collision tonight
The beatdown on Akira and El Idolo would lead to Speedball Mike Bailey hitting the ring to clean house with a steel chair. This led into a match between Speedball and Wheeler Yuta, where Bailey caught Yuta with the leg-trapping pin to score the victory.
The Dogs and the Death Riders tried to attack Bailey following the match, but the Bang Bang Gang made the save and everyone brawled. Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that the Tailgate Brawl is official for next weekend.
Booking Grade: 9/10
- The middle portion of this show flowed beautifully
- Fun match between Bailey and Yuta
- I think Speedball would be a great member of Will Ospreay's new United Empire
Backstage, The Opps respond to Jack Perry calling out Samoa Joe. HOOK told Perry that if he even wants to take on Joe, he needs to get through Katsuyori Shibata first.
A quick women's tag match
In women's tag team action, Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Emily Jaye and Georgia South in a squash match.
Booking Grade: 6/10
- This felt very out of place compared to the rest of the show
- Shrinking the squash matches down to once a show with local talent is an improvement
- It built upon the match Shirakawa and Aminata recently had against each other, so that was a plus
In the main event of the evening, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley was in action against Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz in an Eliminator Match. The finish saw Moxley hit Wentz with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- Wentz put on a great performance in the main event
- It would have been nice to have a Will Ospreay appearance tonight
- No one on the planet expected Moxley not to win this match; one of the title matches should have been the main event
Jon Moxley and the Death Riders celebrate as AEW Collision goes off the air.
AEW Collision quick results:
- Darby Allin defeated Myron Reed to retain the TNT Championship
- Thekla defeated Zayda Steel
- PAC defeated Adam Priest
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the National Championship
- Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Wheeler Yuta
- Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Emily Jaye and Georgia South
- Jon Moxley defeated Zachary Wentz in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime