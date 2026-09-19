AEW Collision Preview (9/19/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Last week on AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia won The Butcher Memorial Battle Royal, honoring his longtime friend from their shared hometown of Buffalo, NY, and earning an AEW National Championship opportunity.

Garcia's win came at the end of the episode dedicated to honoring the life of Andy "The Butcher" Williams, who tragically passed away two weeks ago. Following his emotional victory, Garcia dedicated the $100,000 he won in the match as a formal donation to Musicares, a nod to Andy Williams' love for music and the arts.

Tonight, he sets his sights on Andrade El Ídolo and the National Championship. Though Garcia has had several impressive showings in recent weeks, Andrade has been undefeated in singles action since July. Plus, Andrade managed to get the upper hand over Garcia on AEW Dynamite when the United Empire faced The Dogs and the Death Riders.

Will Daniel Garcia bring the National Championship to the Death Riders, or will Andrade retain in Charleston, WV?

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The TNT Championship is also on the line on Collision. After a strong trios win last week, The Rascalz' Myron Reed is trying his hand at singles gold again by answering Darby Allin's open TNT title challenge. Reed still hasn't won gold in AEW, and Allin has been unstoppable since regaining the TNT Championship at AEW All In London. Will that change tonight?

On AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné is not cleared to compete at AEW All Out after suffering a broken nose at All In London. In her absence, former world champions Thekla and Willow Nightingale will face off at All Out to determine who will face Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream next month.

Before that, Thekla will be live in action on Collision tonight versus Zayda Steel, and Willow Nightingale will be on commentary at ringside. With no love lost between the former world champions, will Thekla send Willow Nightingale a message ahead of their clash in Chicago?

Thekla | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Myron Reed

Thekla vs. Zayda Steel (Willow Nightingale on commentary)