AEW Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (9/16/26): Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley Collide Before All Out

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Last week's episode featured a special Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite, in which the company dedicated an episode to roster member Rebel, who is currently battling ALS. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay was also in action, picking up a definitive victory over David Finlay.

The September 16 edition of Dynamite helped shape the card for next weekend's All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. The main event saw Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley collide in a trios match ahead of their AEW World Championship match later this month.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Dynamite results:

This week's episode kicked off backstage with Renee Paquette, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden. Cope puts over Allin and praises Borden for his victory last week. Christian Cage comes in and apologizes to Borden for the loss of his father's career. Cage and Allin have words. Can these four men be on the same page tonight?

.@RatedRCope is impressed with @StevenBorden ahead of tonight's 8-Man Tag Match – but when @Christian4Peeps offers his thoughts, @DarbyAllin weighs in!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5WzkXE0cUP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, FTR, Kyle Fletcher, and Kevin Knight bicker amongst themselves about who should be competing in the ladder match at All Out. It seems clear that neither team will be able to fully get along tonight.

These backstage segments led to the first match of the evening as AEW World Tag Team Champions Cope and Cage teamed with Darby Allin and Steven Borden against FTR, Kyle Fletcher, and Kevin Knight. The finish of the match saw Borden and Allin hit the Scorpion Death Drop/Coffin Drop combination on Harwood to score the pinfall victory.

Coffin Drop + Scorpion Death Drop = victory!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3hktJbsWVY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Excellent opening contest

Borden looks very good for someone who has only been doing this for a short period of time

The babyfaces were able to coexist!

An ominous warning for Will Ospreay

The Death Riders are backstage. Jon Moxley said he's feeling a certain type of way about Will Ospreay choosing to target him for All Out. Mox claimed he never wanted Ospreay to follow him; he wanted him to lead. Mox said at the pay-per-view, whatever happens is Ospreay's responsibility. Gabe Kidd and PAC said it's the United Empire against the Death Riders and they will not let Ospreay off the hook.

"I never wanted you to follow me, Will. I wanted you to lead."@JonMoxley knows that this was inevitable. And at #AEWAllOut, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay will know that whatever happens is HIS responsibility!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pyfcKmLUOC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

A video package aired, hyping the Chicago Street Fight at All Out between the Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles.

Back in the ring, Chris Jericho went one-on-one with Nick Wayne. The finish of the match saw Jericho break Wayne's necklace and catch him in a trapping pin to win the match. After the match, Wayne was distraught over his broken necklace. Jericho tries to help him up but Wayne refuses. When Jericho went to leave Wayne attacked him from behind and then beat him down with a steel chair.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Entertaining match

Are we really basing a rivalry on a necklace?

The steel shots after the match looked very awkward

Mercedes Moné won't be cleared to compete at AEW All Out

It was announced on commentary that due to her broken nose, Mercedes Moné won't be cleared to compete at All Out and will instead defend her title next month at WrestleDream. A match will take place at All Out between Willow Nightingale and Thekla to determine Moné's WrestleDream opponent.

An update on AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado sets the stage for @Toxic_Thekla vs @WillowWrestles!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QD2JJ02p6C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Renee Paquette is backstage with Will Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo, and Francesco Akira. Ospreay and El Idolo joke about the contract Andrade currently holds for a guaranteed world title shot, but everyone seems to be on the same page for tonight's main event against the Death Riders.

Back in the ring, Hangman Page and Brodido took on the Conglomeration to determine the number-one contenders for the AEW World Trios Titles. The finish of the match saw Page hit Strong with the Buckshot Lariat to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Hangman never losing a match in Virginia during his time in AEW is a neat stat

Fun, competitive match. The right team won

It's only a matter of time before Strong leaves the Conglomeration, right?

🤠 🤠 🤠



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/x36uh7ZBtN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa makes a big challenge for All Out

The next match saw Tommaso Ciampa pick up an easy squash match win over Myles Hawkins. The video package during his entrance revealed that he has laid down a challenge to Kazuchika Okada at All Out for the International Championship.

After the commercial break, Tony Schiavone tries to bring out AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and the New Level for an interview. Unfortunately, the champions never made it to the ring for said interview, as they were jumped from behind by The Demand on their way down the aisle.

The Demand weren't interested in hearing from the AEW World Trios Champions, as they're set to take on @SwerveConfident, @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi NEXT WEEK on Dynamite!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Bfh0LFg7xT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

We hear from Jack Perry backstage as his mission to face former AEW World Champions to learn continues. Perry calls out Samoa Joe to return and face him in a match. It wasn't specified where this matchup would take place.

Women's action was up next as one-half of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Jamie Hayter, took on Lena Kross. The finish of the match saw Megan Bayne distract the referee, allowing Kross to hit Hayter with a pipe, followed by a jackhammer to score the pinfall victory.

.@MeganBayne with the distraction, @Lena_Kross with the pipe – and the jackhammer!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/RdHYvuXRp0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

A fun, hard-hitting match

The champion taking the loss heading into the PPV isn't surprising

The weapon use was a nice touch, as they will be legal at the PPV.

Keep your words soft and sweet, Okada...

Renee Paquette caught up with Kazuchika Okada backstage and asked him about Ciampa's challenge at All Out. Okada called Ciampa a b----, and before anything else could happen, Ciampa appeared out of nowhere, beat the heck out of Okada and called him a b---- in return.

"I've given this a lot of thought ... and @MrTommasoCiampa is a bitch!"



Looks like Ciampa disagrees, @rainmakerxokada!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cP4rhG2uCp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Paquette caught up with the Brawling Birds, who made it clear they will use anything that's not nailed down in Chicago to retain their titles next weekend.

In the main event of the evening, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teamed with Andrade El Idolo and Francesco Akira to take on Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and PAC of the Death Riders. The finish of the match saw Moxley lock Akira in the bulldog choke to win the match via submission.

Mox gets the win for his team, as @WillOspreay is forced to watch the pain!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FSb8MEyJBy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2026

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

A fantastic, fast-paced main event

You kinda knew ahead of time, looking at this match, who was going to take the loss

The Dogs and Death Riders alliance is kinda growing old

After the match, Moxley kept putting Akira back in the bulldog choke until El Idolo got into the ring and started fighting the numbers game. The Dogs eventually came out to the ring to make things even worse for the good guys. Moxley put Akira's head in a chair, but before they could stomp on it, Ospreay hit the ring and cleaned house as AEW Dynamite went off the air.

AEW Dynamite quick results:

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden defeated FTR, Kyle Fletcher, and Kevin Knight

Chris Jericho defeated Nick Wayne

Hangman Page and Brodido defeated the Conglomeration to become the number one contenders for the AEW World Trios Titles

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Myles Hawkins

Lena Kross defeated Jamie Hayter

Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and PAC defeated Will Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo, and Francesco Akira