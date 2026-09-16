AEW Dynamite Preview (9/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Following an emotional week of shows honoring AEW's original roster members, Rebel and The Butcher, the road to AEW All Out continues on AEW Dynamite.

With their All Out clash for the AEW World Championship less than two weeks away, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley will lock horns in trios action, each backed by their respective factions.

Ospreay will be joined by his United Empire teammates, AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo and NJPW's Francesco Akira, while Gabe Kidd and Pac will stand by Moxley's side as the Death Riders.

#AEWAllOut: Saturday, 9/26, 8pm ET/5pm PT on PPV

AEW World Title@WillOspreay vs @JonMoxley



AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will fight Jon Moxley, the man who helped train Will in his championship journey & someone Ospreay has never beaten, in Chicago on Sat., 9/26, at All Out! pic.twitter.com/gvNgPlM9lQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2026

Kidd and Pac have been vocal about their distrust of Ospreay and warned Jon Moxley not to allow Ospreay into their Death Rider ranks. Now that the AEW World Champion is out of the Death Riders and solely representing United Empire once again, the Death Riders are eager to teach him a lesson he won't forget.

Can Will Ospreay and the United Empire earn the upper hand over Ospreay's former training partners, or will the Death Riders outsmart the AEW World Champion and his team?

The road to All Out continues

All Elite Wrestling

Before they defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Chicago, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden on Dynamite. Their opponents include one of the teams Cage & Cope will wrestle on September 26: FTR. Tonight marks FTR's first match in AEW since May's AEW Double or Nothing, when they lost the tag titles to Copeland and Cage in an I Quit match.

The Top Guys will be joined by AEW's newest duo, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, to round out tonight's team. Allin and Borden defeated Fletcher and Knight's fellow Don Callis Family members, Josh Alexander and Mark Davis. Can the Protostar and the Jet stay on the same page long enough to avenge the Family?

The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion will duel for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships once again at All Out. Before their scheduled Chicago Street Fight, AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Jamie Hayter will wrestle Lena Kross one-on-one for the first time. Two weeks ago, Hayter's fellow champion and tag team partner, Alex Windsor, fell short to Megan Bayne in a singles match. Will Jamie Hayter have better luck against Lena Kross?

Also on Dynamite

The ongoing war between Jericho and Nick Wayne will finally get settled in the ring. Nick Wayne interrupted and later slapped Jericho on Dynamite following the All In London Casino Gauntlet match. Since then, they've engaged in a war of words and sneak attacks. Tonight, in a clash of generations, Wayne will wrestle Jericho for the first time. Will Jericho "show him a thing or two," as Nick Wayne challenged him to do last week, or lose to The Prodigy?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Will Ospreay, Andrade El Ídolo, & Francesco Akira vs. Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, & Pac

Cage & Cope, Darby Allin, & Steven Borden vs. FTR, Kyle Fletcher, & Kevin Knight

Jamie Hayter vs. Lena Kross