AEW Collision Results (9/12/26): 'The Butcher' Andy Williams Tribute Show

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Last week's episode saw the official AEW in-ring debut of the Motor City Machine Guns, who scored a victory over The Swirl. Andrade El Idolo was also in action, successfully defending the AEW National Championship against Gabe Kidd.

Tonight's episode was a tribute show to "The Butcher" Andy Williams, who passed away after collapsing in the ring at an Enjoy Wrestling event in Pittsburgh. The show featured a battle royale dedicated to The Butcher, where the winner would receive $100,000 from AEW to donate to a charity of their choosing in Andy Williams's honor. Due to the nature of tonight's episode, booking grades will not be given for tonight's event.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with a bell salute for "The Butcher" Andy Williams. We then got a video package with comments from Brody King, Colt Cabana, Justin Roberts, Penelope Ford, Jeff Jarrett, and Kip Sabian saying kind things about Williams. This will likely continue throughout the evening.

The first match of the evening saw AEW Continental Champion take on Speedball Mike Bailey in an Eliminator match. This was an excellent matchup that almost went the full time limit. The finish of the match saw Moxley hit Bailey with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory.

An incredible win in an incredible match for the AEW Continental Champion, @JonMoxley, two weeks before his AEW World Title Match against the Champion, @WillOspreay, at #AEWAllOut!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IirgNHjpYi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

We hear from Nick Wayne backstage, who continues to cut promos on Chris Jericho. Wayne challenged Jericho to a match this Wednesday on Dynamite. It's clear the rivalry between these two men is far from over.

Back in the ring, The Rascalz took on the team of Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Griff Garrison. This was a quick squash match that saw Zachary Wentz score the pinfall victory for his team.

The Rascalz are PURE 🔥🔥🔥



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WcBZzSwh2x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

More tributes to Andy Williams

We got another video package, featuring Daniel Garcia, Willow Nightingale, and PAC paying their respects to Andy Williams and telling heartfelt stories about their interactions with The Butcher.

"He's the first person you want to call any time you had a success, any time you had a win in life. But he was also the kind of person that when you have a loss in life, he was the first person you wanted to tell it to."



We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/8XEGQJK9B4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné made her way to the ring for the next match as Mina Shirakawa went one-on-one with Queen Aminata. The finish of the match saw Aminata catch Shirakawa in an inside cradle to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, the two women hugged, showing there were no hard feelings, then pointed to the sky in dedication to The Butcher.

.@amisylle with the reversal and the win, and then the sign of respect between both despite some clear disappointment from @MinaShirakawa! What a match!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ogpa2zW79H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Can The Dogs and the Death Riders co-exist?!

The Death Riders and The Dogs are backstage. Clark Connors and David Finlay give Gabe Kidd grief for being part of both groups. Jon Moxley gets in Connors' face and cuts a passionate promo about why he does what he does. For the time being, it seems both factions are on the same page.

"Now, you guys can whine and you can complain and be me-me-me-me, or you can go out there and dog walk the Bang Bang Gang!"@JonMoxley rallies both PAC and The Dogs!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MpcYtoEw6F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Back in the ring, Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang took on Adam Priest. The finish of the match saw White hit Priest with the Bladerunner to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jay White cut a promo that led right into the eight-man tag that saw the rest of the Bang Bang Gang take on The Dogs and PAC. The finish of the match saw Clark Connors hit Austin Gunn with a spear to score the pinfall victory for his team.

They aired another round of tributes for Andy Williams, including Chuck Taylor, Darius Martin, Roderick Strong, Christopher Daniels, Lee Moriarty, and Kyle O'Reilly, sharing memories of their time together with The Butcher,

"Andy Williams was the coolest guy I ever met. I don't say that hyperbolically. He was the coolest guy I ever met."



"Andy was a beacon of light in our locker room, and no matter what kind of day you were having, you could count on him to make you smile."



We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/UO3xzS2GkT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa is headed to All Out

We hear from Tommaso Ciampa backstage, who makes it clear that he's on a mission to claim a new championship in AEW. Ciampa reflects on all the events he's been part of this year and declares he'll be part of the All Out pay-per-view event later this month.

Kofi and Austin Creed come to ringside to do commentary for the next match, which saw the Lethal Twist take on The Conglomeration. Roderick Strong hit the End of Heartache on Jay Lethal to score the pinfall victory for his team. After the match, Strong pointed over at the New Level, looking for another match between the two teams.

.@RoderickStrong gets the win for The Conglomeration, and The New Level weigh in! @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PwJWlToaen — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Backstage, Divine Dominion hype up their Chicago Street Fight match against the Brawling Birds at All Out for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles.

The Butcher Battle Royale was the main event of the evening. The match included Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Darius Martin, Jake Doyle, Dante Martin, AR Fox, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, and The Beast Mortos. The finish of the match saw Garcia eliminate Alexander to win the match.

"He wants to win this for The Butcher!"



Can Danny Garcia do it?!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GaSnmbpj4u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Daniel Garcia and the Death Riders have an emotional celebration outside of the ring as AEW Collision went off the air with a music video dedicated to The Butcher.

AEW Collision quick results:

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley defeated Speedball Mike Bailey in an Eliminator match

The Rascalz defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Griff Garrison

Queen Aminata defeated Mina Shirakawa

Jay White defeated Adam Priest

PAC and The Dogs defeated The Bang Bang Gang

The Conglomeration defeated the Lethal Twist

Daniel Garcia won The Butcher Battle Royale