AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (7/25/26): Thekla is Ready for Redemption
Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last week's episode saw Kevin Knight and Hikaru Shida successfully defend their TNT and TBS Championships against AR Fox and Queen Aminata.
AEW Collision results:
This week's episode of Collision kicked off with Tommaso Ciampa taking on Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. The finish saw Ciampa hit Wentz with two exposed running knees to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Ciampa mocked Jericho by drawing the Pain Maker paint on his face and hyped up their match at Redemption tomorrow.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- Entertaining opener that the crowd seemed to really enjoy
- Why do babyfaces often come out on the stage with their stablemate and then leave instead of supporting them at ringside in AEW?
- Tommaso Ciampa picks up another good win heading into Redemption
Backstage, Speedball Mike Bailey hypes up tomorrow's six-way ladder match as he hopes to win and earn a shot at the AEW International Championship.
The Young Bucks rivalry with the Death Riders heats up before AEW Redemption
Back at ringside, Jon Moxley joined the commentary team and watched the Young Bucks defeat Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders in tag team action. The match saw outside interference from PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, but Adam Copeland and Christian Cage came out to even the odds. Matt Jackson scored the pinfall victory for his team after hitting Daniel Garcia with the Meltzer Driver.
After the match, the Young Bucks confront Moxley at ringside and Will Ospreay takes down one of them with the Hidden Blade while Moxley hits the other with the Paradigm Shift. Ospreay looked conflicted over what he just did.
Booking Grade: 10/10
- An excellent tag team match
- They used this match to build their two huge tag matches at Redemption
- The potential of Will Ospreay breaking away from the Death Riders is at an all-time high
They followed this great piece of business up with a very quick squash match that saw Persephone defeat Angelica Risk with a crucifix bomb. This was so short it's not even worth grading. Blink, and you missed it!
Backstage, Lexy Nair speaks with Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante. Athena is looking to pick a fight with the Brawling Birds following their interaction last week.
Matt Sydal returns to the ring on Collision
The Demand and Jeff Jarrett join the commentary team as SkyFlight, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and a returning Matt Sydal took on the Lethal Twist. Despite this being Sydal's in-ring return, the Lethal Twist picked up the win thanks to an assist from Ricochet.
Booking Grade: 7/10
- It's nice to see Matt Sydal back in the ring, healthy again
- The match was perfectly fine
- Too many people on commentary took away from the match itself
The first of two qualifying matches for tomorrow's six-way ladder match took place, with Nick Wayne defeating AR Fox to advance to Sunday's pay-per-view.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- Very fun back-and-forth matchup
- The crowd seemed into it
- Can't really believe either of these men will win the ladder match tomorrow
Darby Allin isn't done with Kevin Knight
Backstage, Darby Allin cuts a fiery promo on Kevin Knight; it's clear that the rivalry is far from over. You can't rule out them running it back for the TNT Championship next month at All In: London.
Back at ringside, The Conglomeration were in action next, putting their AEW World Trios Titles on the line against Dalton Castle and the Outrunners. The finish saw Orange Cassidy score the pinfall victory for his team. After the match, The Demand and Lethal Twist hit the ring and attacked everyone. Jeff Jarrett intervened and hit Ricochet with a guitar.
Booking Grade: 7/10
- People should earn their title matches in AEW, not what they do in ROH
- The crowd seemed really quiet for a lot of this match
- Why is Floyd allowed to hear his ROH title during the match?
Jack Perry wants to be the AEW International Champion
Backstage, Jack Perry hypes up tomorrow's six-way ladder match and expresses his desire to be the AEW International Champion. Nick Wayne interrupts, and the two exchange words to build tension for tomorrow's match.
The sixth man for tomorrow's ladder match is decided as a returning El Clon defeated Lio Rush to advance to Redemption on Sunday evening. The finish of the match saw El Clon use the ropes for leverage to score the pinfall victory over Lio Rush. El Clon continued to attack Rush after the match, but he was saved by Speedball and Komander.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- Not putting Lio Rush in the ladder match is a huge missed opportunity
- El Clon looked good in his return to the ring for AEW after dealing with visa issues
- Very good match with a questionable finish
A video package airs, hyping tomorrow's dog chain match between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs.
The women main event tonight's episode of AEW Collision
In the main event of the evening, AEW Women's World Champion Thekla teamed up with the TBS Champion Hikaru Shida to take on Willow Nightingale and Maya World. The finish of the match saw Shida strike World with the kendo stick, allowing Thekla to hit her with the spear to score the pinfall victory for her team.
Booking Grade: 10/10
- A great main event that put a focus on both women's matches tomorrow night
- The champions going over puts their titles in jeopardy at the pay-per-view
- The crowd was hot for the main event
AEW Collision quick results:
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Zachary Wentz
- The Young Bucks defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders
- Persephone defeated Angelica Risk
- The Lethal Twist defeated Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky, and Dante Martin
- Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox to qualify for the ladder match at Revolution
- The Conglomeration defeated Dalton Castle and the Outrunners to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
- El Clon defeated Lio Rush to qualify for the ladder match at Revolution
- Thekla and Hikaru Shida defeated Willow Nightingale and Maya World
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime