AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (7/25/26): Thekla is Ready for Redemption

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last week's episode saw Kevin Knight and Hikaru Shida successfully defend their TNT and TBS Championships against AR Fox and Queen Aminata.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with Tommaso Ciampa taking on Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. The finish saw Ciampa hit Wentz with two exposed running knees to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Ciampa mocked Jericho by drawing the Pain Maker paint on his face and hyped up their match at Redemption tomorrow.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Entertaining opener that the crowd seemed to really enjoy

Why do babyfaces often come out on the stage with their stablemate and then leave instead of supporting them at ringside in AEW?

Tommaso Ciampa picks up another good win heading into Redemption

Backstage, Speedball Mike Bailey hypes up tomorrow's six-way ladder match as he hopes to win and earn a shot at the AEW International Championship.

The Young Bucks rivalry with the Death Riders heats up before AEW Redemption

Back at ringside, Jon Moxley joined the commentary team and watched the Young Bucks defeat Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders in tag team action. The match saw outside interference from PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, but Adam Copeland and Christian Cage came out to even the odds. Matt Jackson scored the pinfall victory for his team after hitting Daniel Garcia with the Meltzer Driver.

Claudio and PAC tried to help out their Death Riders brothers, but @Christian4Peeps and @RatedRCope are out here to even the odds ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Title match at #AEWRedemption TOMORROW!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/O72xvVwuvO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

After the match, the Young Bucks confront Moxley at ringside and Will Ospreay takes down one of them with the Hidden Blade while Moxley hits the other with the Paradigm Shift. Ospreay looked conflicted over what he just did.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An excellent tag team match

They used this match to build their two huge tag matches at Redemption

The potential of Will Ospreay breaking away from the Death Riders is at an all-time high

FROM THE SHADOWS! @WillOspreay & @JonMoxley get the upper hand ahead of their match vs the @YoungBucks at #AEWRedemption TOMORROW NIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2XZ1fMmH0z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

They followed this great piece of business up with a very quick squash match that saw Persephone defeat Angelica Risk with a crucifix bomb. This was so short it's not even worth grading. Blink, and you missed it!

Backstage, Lexy Nair speaks with Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante. Athena is looking to pick a fight with the Brawling Birds following their interaction last week.

After last week’s run-in with the Brawling Birds, ROH’s Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG sends them a message: We’re waiting!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KpdUu5cuYp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

Matt Sydal returns to the ring on Collision

The Demand and Jeff Jarrett join the commentary team as SkyFlight, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and a returning Matt Sydal took on the Lethal Twist. Despite this being Sydal's in-ring return, the Lethal Twist picked up the win thanks to an assist from Ricochet.

Booking Grade: 7/10

It's nice to see Matt Sydal back in the ring, healthy again

The match was perfectly fine

Too many people on commentary took away from the match itself

Leave it to @KingRicochet to get involved. The Lethal Twist win!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qia3GYvo78 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

The first of two qualifying matches for tomorrow's six-way ladder match took place, with Nick Wayne defeating AR Fox to advance to Sunday's pay-per-view.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Very fun back-and-forth matchup

The crowd seemed into it

Can't really believe either of these men will win the ladder match tomorrow

Darby Allin isn't done with Kevin Knight

Backstage, Darby Allin cuts a fiery promo on Kevin Knight; it's clear that the rivalry is far from over. You can't rule out them running it back for the TNT Championship next month at All In: London.

“I should have taken your head off, Kevin, when I had a chance!”@DarbyAllin is NOT done with TNT Champion @Jet2Flyy!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PPdVqsfsyg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

Back at ringside, The Conglomeration were in action next, putting their AEW World Trios Titles on the line against Dalton Castle and the Outrunners. The finish saw Orange Cassidy score the pinfall victory for his team. After the match, The Demand and Lethal Twist hit the ring and attacked everyone. Jeff Jarrett intervened and hit Ricochet with a guitar.

Booking Grade: 7/10

People should earn their title matches in AEW, not what they do in ROH

The crowd seemed really quiet for a lot of this match

Why is Floyd allowed to hear his ROH title during the match?

If you should know anything about @TurboFloyd_, it’s that the belt stays on!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4dcCWHWWUk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

Jack Perry wants to be the AEW International Champion

Backstage, Jack Perry hypes up tomorrow's six-way ladder match and expresses his desire to be the AEW International Champion. Nick Wayne interrupts, and the two exchange words to build tension for tomorrow's match.

The sixth man for tomorrow's ladder match is decided as a returning El Clon defeated Lio Rush to advance to Redemption on Sunday evening. The finish of the match saw El Clon use the ropes for leverage to score the pinfall victory over Lio Rush. El Clon continued to attack Rush after the match, but he was saved by Speedball and Komander.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Not putting Lio Rush in the ladder match is a huge missed opportunity

El Clon looked good in his return to the ring for AEW after dealing with visa issues

Very good match with a questionable finish

El Clon steals his way to #AEWRedemption!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VcaB4R0vdj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026

A video package airs, hyping tomorrow's dog chain match between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs.

The women main event tonight's episode of AEW Collision

In the main event of the evening, AEW Women's World Champion Thekla teamed up with the TBS Champion Hikaru Shida to take on Willow Nightingale and Maya World. The finish of the match saw Shida strike World with the kendo stick, allowing Thekla to hit her with the spear to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A great main event that put a focus on both women's matches tomorrow night

The champions going over puts their titles in jeopardy at the pay-per-view

The crowd was hot for the main event

AEW Collision quick results:

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Zachary Wentz

The Young Bucks defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders

Persephone defeated Angelica Risk

The Lethal Twist defeated Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky, and Dante Martin

Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox to qualify for the ladder match at Revolution

The Conglomeration defeated Dalton Castle and the Outrunners to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

El Clon defeated Lio Rush to qualify for the ladder match at Revolution

Thekla and Hikaru Shida defeated Willow Nightingale and Maya World