AEW Collision SPOILERS for July 18 From Boston, MA (Taped 7/16)

Thursday night, following Wednesday's Dynamite, AEW returned to the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, to tape this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured both Jungle Jack Perry and Tommaso Ciampa making open challenges for this Saturday's show. So who exactly stepped up to answer these challenges on this weekend's episode of Collision?

Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Collision tapings.

Hikaru Shida defends the TBS Championship on Collision

This weekend's episode of AEW Collision featured TBS Champion Hikaru Shida putting the title on the line against Queen Aminata in the main event. Shida picked up the victory to mark her second successful title defense. Following the match, we got a tease as to who Shida's next challenger might be.

Former Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne answered Jungle Jack Perry's open challenge, but was unable to secure the victory against the AEW veteran.

Tommaso Ciampa was also in action in his hometown of Boston, taking on Myron Reed of the Rascalz. Ciampa picked up the victory and will now set his eyes on "The Painmaker" version of Chris Jericho later this month in a no-holds-barred match at Redemption.

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider. Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW streaming app.

AEW Collision spoilers for July 18

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the commentators for the evening

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders defeated Dark Order in tag team action

Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks via submission

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena defeated Ava Everett

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) defeated Tiara James and Kayla Lopez

Jungle Jack Perry defeated Nick Wayne

Kevin Knight defeated AR Fox to retain the TNT Championship

Brian Cage, Jake Doyle, and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family defeated Gino Medina, Tome Fillip, and Nick Nolan. They continue to attack their opponents following the match until being chased off by Speedball Mike Bailey, Jungle Jack Perry, Komander, the Rascalz, and the Conglomeration.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Myron Reed. Following the match, Ciampa told Paul Wight to inform Chris Jericho that he wants a No Holds Barred match at Redemption.

Andrade El Idolo cuts a promo backstage and is attacked by Mark Davis

Mercedes Moné is interviewed in the ring by Renee Paquette

Bandido defeated Adam Priest to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship

Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata to retain the TBS Championship. Shida continued to attack Aminata after the match with a kendo stick until Maya World hit the ring to make the save.

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.