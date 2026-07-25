AEW Collision Preview (7/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Redemption is only a day away, and the stars of AEW have one last opportunity to make a statement before Sunday's show.

Headlining tonight's edition of AEW Collision are the participants of the Women's World and TBS title matches at Redemption. Willow Nightingale will team up with Maya World to take on AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and TBS Champion Hikaru Shida.

Tensions are high between Thekla and Nightingale following a brawl this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, while Maya World's quest for revenge stems from having to save Queen Aminata from an unprovoked attack from Shida.

Willow Nightingale will challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at tomorrow's PPV event, and Maya World will face Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship. Before then, all four women will come to blows in a major preview tag team match.

Willow's world title opportunity comes after several years of chasing the title and coming up short. On the flip side, Maya World is competing for AEW singles gold for the first time in her career.

How will their different perspectives affect how they approach tonight and their upcoming title bouts at Redemption?

Road to Redemption

All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher and Bandido will collide for the AEW International Championship at Redemption, and the winner's next opponent will be determined via a 6-way ladder match. "Jungle" Jack Perry, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, The Beast Mortos, and Komander are already set to participate, but two qualifying matches tonight will decide the last two participants.

Making his return to an AEW ring after being sidelined with visa issues, El Clon will take on ROH World Television Champion Lio Rush in one of the qualifiers, and Nick Wayne will battle a familiar foe in AR Fox in the second qualifier match. Which two wrestlers will advance?

Also, before they take on the formidable team of Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at Redemption, the Young Bucks will attempt to gain some momentum by wrestling two other Death Riders, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking of getting ready for opponents at Redemption, Tommaso Ciampa is still adamant about sending Chris Jericho a message before the PPV. Last week on Collision, Ciampa defeated The Rascalz's Myron Reed and insisted that Jericho should be watching out for the damage that the Psycho Killer inflicted on Reed. Ciampa will face Reed's stablemate, Zachary Wentz, and hopes that tonight's edition of Collision spawns a similar result as the last.

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line in Nashville when the champions, The Conglomeration, welcome a challenge from ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Outrunners. If The Conglomeration manages to walk away with the win, it will mark their fifth successful title defense.

Two trios with aspirations of climbing up to trios title contention are Skyflight and The Lethal Twist. They'll kick off their respective journeys tonight when the teams stand across the ring from each other. Who will prevail?

Still proudly holding the CMLL World Women's Championship, Persephone has proved herself to be a fierce warrior in both AEW and CMLL. She'll be in an AEW ring tonight for the first time since the Survival of the Fittest match for the TBS Championship on July 1.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

AEW World Trios Championships: The Conglomeration vs. Dalton Castle & The Outrunners

Maya World & Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida & Thekla

Young Bucks vs. Death Riders

Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Lio Rush vs. El Clon

Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz

The Lethal Twist vs. Skyflight

Persephone in action