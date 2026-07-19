AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (7/18/26): Will Ospreay in Action, Dream Match Teased

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

Last week's episode saw the return of Hangman Adam Page, who confirmed he will honor the stipulation of never challenging for the AEW World Championship again. TBS Champion Hikaru Shida was also in action, successfully defending her title against Harley Cameron.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with a match between Jungle Jack Perry and Nick Wayne. The finish of the match saw Perry hit Wayne with a running knee to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A great, fast-paced opener that got a good amount of time

Nick Wayne looked great in defeat

Jack Perry looked very motivated after signing a new contract with AEW

HARD LANDING on the apron for @TheNickWayne!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/e3k6whhh2W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

We get a Young Bucks video package where they make it clear they are on a hunt to become AEW World Tag Team Champions once again. Matt and Nick touch upon what's going on between Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley before challenging Ospreay and Mox to a tag team match at Redemption next weekend.

It's followed up with another video package from Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who challenge Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to a match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Redemption.

"Claudio, you keep sticking your stupid, bald, ugly f**king face in our business.



After the Death Riders jumped the AEW World Tag Team Champions on #AEWDynamite, @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps have called out Claudio + PAC for #AEWRedemption! pic.twitter.com/6hSxJrBKGw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

The Jet defends the TNT Championship

Back in the ring, the first of three title matches of the night took place as Kevin Knight defended the TNT Championship against AR Fox. The finish of the match saw Knight hit Fox with the UFO Splash to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Even as a heel, Kevin Knight has been a fighting champion

Both men did everything in their power to steal the show this evening

Knight builds momentum heading into both Dynamite and Redemption next weekend

INCREDIBLE athleticism shown by "The Jet"!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JMCQ92cBSk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Kevin Knight would join the broadcast team as they went right into a trios match that saw Brian Cage, Jake Doyle, and Hechicero defeat Gino Medina, Tome Fillip, and Nick Nolan. Cage, Doyle, and Hechicero continued to beat down their opponents after the match until Speedball Mike Bailey, The Rascalz, Komander, and the Conglomeration hit the ring to chase them off.

Booking Grade: 4/10

Given the opponents, the match was way too long

A very unimpressive showing for the Don Callis Family

The post-match shenanigans felt very thrown together

The line has been drawn in the sand! @SpeedballBailey brought friends to face @Jet2Flyy & @TheDonCallis Family!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SlHgQZ5NKk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley respond to the Young Bucks

Backstage, we hear from Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. Ospreay explains that he asked Tony Khan for a warm-up match tonight against Australian wrestler Adam Brooks. Ospreay put over the history between the two men and why this match matters to him. Moxley speaks about his disdain for The Elite and said their match against the Young Bucks at Redemption will be personal.

A vignette airs from The Dogs, who responded to The Bang Bang Gang's promo last week about the adopted dogs. Not sure if this was supposed to be funny or serious, but it kinda failed on both accounts.

After last week’s canine adoption campaign, The Dogs (@ClarkConnors & @THEdavidfinlay) want you to know that Bang Bang Gang are not as upstanding as they seem …



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EMlsRwTBSE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Jon Moxley joins the commentary team for a match as we get the match between Will Ospreay and Adam Brooks. The finish of the match saw Ospreay hit Brooks with multiple forearms to the back of the neck until he finally tapped out.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Will Ospreay's promo before the match helped set the stage for making this match matter

Brooks made a strong impression on the AEW audience with this performance

For someone with a future World Title shot, the match went longer than it should have

A relentless barrage from @WillOspreay forces @theadambrooksy to tap!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3lyfZcWfLq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Darby Allin reflects on his history with Kevin Knight

We get a video package from Darby Allin, who talks about the first time he met Kevin Knight and told him he needed to stay humble. Allin believes Knight forgot how to be humble and he's going to teach him a lesson by taking the TNT Championship away from him on Dynamite.

Back in the ring, we get a quick squash match with Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena defeating Ava Everett by submission. After the match, Athena passes by The Brawling Birds, who are making their way to the ring for their squash match, where they defeated Tiara James and Kayla Lopez.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Did we really need two back-to-back squash matches?

At this stage, Athena is beyond these types of matches

The Brawling Birds continue to slowly build momentum towards a shot at Divine Dominion

The Brawling Birds, @jmehytr & Alex Windsor, aren't giving @AthenaPalmer_FG a chance to relish her victory. They're ready for a fight!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/B6uWoGEBxS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

We hear from the Bang Bang Gang, who also put over how bad The Dogs' vignette was from earlier in the show. Jay White challenges Clark Connors to a match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Tommaso Ciampa getting that hometown pop

Back in the ring, Tommaso Ciampa is in action in his hometown of Boston. Ciampa issued an open challenge on Dynamite for tonight, which was answered by Myron Reed of The Rascalz. The finish of the match saw Ciampa hit Reed with an exposed running knee to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Ciampa gets on the microphone and tells Paul Wight he wants a no-holds-barred match with Chris Jericho at Redemption.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A great back-and-forth match, which was a breath of fresh air after two squash matches

Despite being a heel, it was nice to see Ciampa get so much love in his hometown

The post-match added a new wrinkle to Ciampa's match with Jericho at Redemption

The unflinching eyes of @MrTommasoCiampa speak volumes to the confidence of "The Psycho Killer" as he looks to up the ante for his match vs @IAmJericho at #AEWRedemption.



Ciampa wants the Painmaker in a NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XIcjbFV055 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Andrade El Idolo is interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. As Andrade tries to hype his match with Mark Davis for the National Championship at Redemption, Davis rushes in and attacks El Idolo, leaving him laid out on the floor.

Renee Paquette is in the ring and brings out Mercedes Moné, who is also a fan favorite tonight in her hometown of Boston. Moné promises that the AEW Women's World Championship is coming home to her. Mercedes said she doesn't care who walks out of Redemption with the Title, she's winning it next month at All In.

.@ReneePaquette asks Boston's own @MercedesVarnado who her pick is for the AEW Women's World Championship Match between @Toxic_Thekla & @WillowWrestles at #AEWRedemption, but The CEO thinks that there is a more important question to ask!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/b69JTlym4h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Did AEW just tease a dream match for All In: London?

Backstage, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage hype up their match with PAC and Claudio Castagnoli at Redemption. They are approached by the Young Bucks and some pleasantries are floated back and forth.

The Bucks make it clear they would like to be champions again and Cage questions whether they've lost the titles three times because they didn't treat them as championships. It's very much teased that a match between these two teams might be happening soon.

Things went back to ringside for the second title match of the evening, which saw Bandido defeat Adam Priest with a deadlift German suplex to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Booking Grade: 7/10

How did Adam Priest's win-loss record earn him a World Title shot?

Bandido's win builds some momentum for his upcoming match with Kyle Fletcher

The match quality raised the overall booking grade of this match

The Sisters of Sin want more gold

Backstage, two-thirds of the newly crowned Artist of STARDOM Champions, the Sisters of Sin, lay out a challenge for Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles in a hardcore match.

In the main event of the evening, Queen Aminata challenged Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship. The finish of the match saw Shida utilize the ropes to pin Aminata and retain her title. After the match, Shida attacked Aminata with the kendo stick until Maya World hit the ring to make the save as AEW Collision went off the air.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Title matches in the main event are always a good decision

Shida and Aminata delivered an awesome main event

The aftermath set up Shida's challenger for Redemption

SHE HAD HER FEET ON THE ROPES! @ShidaHikaru steals it!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/bRLuSTUayV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

Jungle Jack Perry defeated Nick Wayne

Kevin Knight defeated AR Fox to retain the TNT Championship

Brian Cage, Jake Doyle, and Hechicero defeated Gino Medina, Tome Fillip, and Nick Nolan

Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks

Athena defeated Ava Everett

The Brawling Birds defeated Tiara James and Kayla Lopez

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Myron Reed

Bandido defeated Adam Priest to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship

Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata to retain the TBS Championship