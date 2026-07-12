AEW Collision Results (7/11/26): Hangman Page Makes Long Awaited Return

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

Last week's episode was a special Thursday night episode that featured the in-ring return of Jay White, teaming with Adam Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang against Shane Taylor Promotions.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with Tony Schiavone in the ring, bringing out Hangman Adam Page, who hadn't been seen in AEW since his loss to MJF at Revolution in a Texas Death Match. Page spoke about his time gardening while he's been away and confirmed that after his loss at Revolution, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

Hangman made it clear there are other championships to go after, naming the TNT, National, Continental, and International Titles. Page said he doesn't know who he is without the AEW World Championship, but we're definitely going to find out.

"I intend to be a man of my word."



Hangman Page confirms that he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ptjxPycUvf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

In the opening contest of the evening, Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps challenged Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship. The finish of the match saw Bandido catch Shibata with a magistral cradle to score the pinfall victory.

Earlier in the day, Renee Paquette spoke with both Hikaru Shida and Harley Cameron backstage ahead of their TBS Championship match. Both women made their case for why they will walk out of tonight's match with the title.

AEW’s @ReneePaquette gets final comments from TBS Champion @ShidaHikaru + Harley Cameron ahead of their match for the TBS Championship LATER TONIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z2sdGx9d08 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

Will Speedball Mike Bailey capture singles gold tonight on Collision?

Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke with Speedball Mike Bailey, who is extremely confident that he will walk into the Redemption pay-per-view in his hometown later this month as the AEW National Champion.

In the second title match of the evening, Hikaru Shida attacked Harley Cameron with the TBS Championship before the match even began. This put Cameron in a bad spot for most of the match, which Shida eventually won via submission. After the match, Shida continued to attack Cameron until Queen Aminata hit the ring to make the save.

Harley was forced to tap by @ShidaHikaru, but after the TBS Champion didn't stop her attack, Queen Aminata came down to make the save!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2vKI45Trbm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke with The Lethal Twist about potentially joining up with The Demand. This brings in Matt Sydal, who tries to convince them that it's a bad idea before The Demand shows up and outnumbers Sydal, who calls Ricochet bald before leaving.

Elsewhere backstage, we hear from the Don Callis Family led by International Champion Kyle Fletcher, who claims he's done with Konosuke Takeshita after Dynamite. Fletcher also called out Hangman Page for his promo earlier in the evening.

A Don-less Family give @KyleFletcherPro a standing ovation – but it's not all just smiles and Gold for the Family!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pwmOeIpq8D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

The Conglomeration is looking for more gold

AEW World Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong of the Conglomeration make their way to the ring. Cassidy said another member of the group is looking to get gold again and brings out Willow Nightingale, who earned an AEW Women's World Title shot earlier this week in the Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite.

Willow Nightingale runs down the last two months, which saw her being forced to relinquish the TBS Championship due to a shoulder injury. Nightingale said she's been home rehabbing and getting stronger, and now, after her win on Wednesday, she has one more shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Willow hypes up her match with Thekla at Redemption later this month.

"I wasn't going to let my Wembley Stadium dreams go up in smoke!"@WillowWrestles talks about her time away and her recovery!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Vd3R30gzwn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

We get a quick backstage promo from Skye Blue teasing a future match between the Sisters of Sin and Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles.

Back in the ring, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders defeated Top Flight, Komander, and AR Fox. Moxley cuts a promo after the match, declaring that it's the Death Riders against the world.

"It's the Death Riders against the world!"



The Death Riders are just getting started!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zmsEpAk9MO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

Divine Dominion fear no team

We hear from AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, who briefly touch upon their new alliance with Mercedes Moné before targeting the Sisters of Sin, stating they will never hold their titles.

This was followed up by a promo from AEW Women's World Champion Thekla calling out both

Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale ahead of their match for the title later this month at Revolution.

AEW Women's World Champion @Toxic_Thekla has declared EVERYONE outside of the Triangle her ENEMY!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M3yKoxu4hm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

We get a vignette from the Bang Bang Gang where the group makes fun of The Dogs by using real dogs.

Back in the ring, Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family defeated Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz. After the match, Trent Beretta calls out Darby Allin, who he claims isn't in the building tonight. However, Allin answers the challenge, much to Beretta's chagrin, and scores a relatively easy victory despite interference from Brian Cage, who attacks Allin after the match before Speedball makes the save.

.@DarbyAllin wins, but before @TheDonCallis Family could beat him down, @SpeedballBailey enters with an equalizer!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5x7diBMbgv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

A big women's match is set for AEW Dynamite

Backstage, Willow Nightingale speaks with Maya World and proposes a trios match with them and Hyan against Divine Dominion and Mercedes Moné on Dynamite. Maya agrees and asks Nightingale to give her the first title shot after she defeats Thekla at Redemption. Nightingale agrees.

We get a vignette from Andrade El Idolo ahead of his match with Jake Doyle this Wednesday on Dynamite.

.@AndradeElIdolo takes it easy in beautiful St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida! @VisitSPC



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/OyDVVmEuge — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

Back ringside, Kyle Fletcher joins the commentary team for the main event, which saw Mark Davis defend his AEW National Championship against Speedball Mike Bailey. The finish saw Davis hit Speedball with a piledriver to score the pinfall victory.

The Don Callis Family celebrates the successful title defense as AEW Collision goes off the air.

#ANDSTILL! What a match! What a main event!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/9tV4f5mnbH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

Bandido defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship

Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Championship

The Death Riders defeated Top Flight, Komander, and AR Fox

Brian Cage defeated Zachary Wentz

Darby Allin defeated Trent Beretta

Mark Davis defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to retain the AEW National Championship