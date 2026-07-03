AEW Collision Results (7/2/26): The Fallout From Forbidden Door Continues

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

Last week's episode was the go-home episode to Forbidden Door and featured three title matches, including Persephone defending the CMLL World Women's Championship against Billie Starkz.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with tag team action as PAC and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders took on Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney of Unbound Co. The finish of the match saw the Death Riders pick up the win, with Castagnoli getting the pinfall victory on Takagi thanks to an assist from Daniel Garcia.

Lexy Nair is backstage with the Conglomeration. O'Reilly revealed that due to the injuries Mark Briscoe suffered on Dynamite, they don't know when we'll see him again. Cassidy said the same goes for Tomohiro Ishii, but tried to look on the bright side that Willow Nightingale would be back soon. The question of Lio Rush joining the group was brought up, and Roderick Strong didn't rule it out. Konosuke Takeshita came in, and it was certainly implied that he was officially a member of the group.

A battered and bruised Conglomeration (@OrangeCassidy, @KORCombat, @RoderickStrong & Konosuke Takeshita) regroup after an eventful few days!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cywOvn8EoB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

Back in the ring, Andrade El Idolo got a measure of revenge for being attacked from behind on Dynamite by picking up a big win over Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family. After the match, Andrade cut a quick promo, making it clear he's far from done with getting revenge on the Don Callis Family.

We get a video package narrated by Gabe Kidd talking about the history between Jay White and David Finlay, detailing what went down between those two men in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“Is he a Dog? Is he a Death Rider? I am BOTH!”@GabeKidd0115 sends a chilling message to @JayWhiteNZ and the entire Bang Bang Gang!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/lfIno4iRII — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

An interesting new women's tag team forms in AEW

Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa were successful in tag team action in a showcase match against Zara Zakher and B3CCA. After Rosa and Olympia failed to win the Tag Titles from Divine Dominion at Forbidden Door, it will be interesting to see if this is a new combination moving forward.

Thekla comes out on the stage in the Starlight Kid mask she stole at the pay-per-view and cuts a promo stating she did exactly what she promised she would do at Forbidden Door. Thekla declares that after defeating Starlight Kid, STARDOM is dead.

Still wearing @StarLight_Kid11's mask as a prize from #ForbiddenDoor, @Toxic_Thekla sends a message to all of her possible opponents coming after her AEW Women's World Championship!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ICttq6AXEx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

Backstage, Skyflight officially extends an offer to Matt Sydal to join the group. Sydal accepts and says he's back and looking for a fight.

Back in the ring, Jay White returned to action alongside the Gunns and Adam Copeland to take on Shane Taylor Promotions. White scored the pinfall victory for his team with the Blade Runner.

Jay White gets the win for his team in his first match back in AEW in over a year!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aSHoqzJ2u5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

The Bang Bang Gang have a lot of enemies

After the match, The Dogs come out on the stage to distract the Bang Bang Gang so the Death Riders can attack them from behind. Both the Dogs and the Death Riders leave the Bang Bang Gang and Adam Copeland lying.

We get a video package from Willow Nightingale, teasing that her return to AEW is imminent.

“With everything I’ve done, I’m still not the best. But this year I can prove it, and I will.”



With her impending return on the horizon, @WillowWrestles is ready to get back to where she once was!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DdDP7bGkA4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

Back in the ring, The Demand picked up an easy win over Sonico, Chris Nastyy and Jordan Oasis. After the match, Ricochet cut a promo on Matt Sydal, seemingly accepting the challenge he made earlier in the evening when he said he was looking for a fight.

Up next, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena defeated Rina to secure the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

THE O-FACE DOES IT! Athena will enter the Casino Gauntlet Match at the #1 Spot!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hy3nyeX9WV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

Is Kyle Fletcher ready for Konosuke Takeshita?

Lexy Nair is backstage with Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. Fletcher hypes up his match later tonight with ELP and his International Championship match this Wednesday on Dynamite against Konosuke Takeshita.

Back in the ring, we get our match of the night so far as Speedball Mike Bailey, Mistico, and Bandido pick up a big trios win over The Rascalz. The finish of the match saw Bandido hit the 21Plex on Dezmond Xavier to score the pinfall victory for his team.

DIVE! DIVE! DIVE! DIVE! DIVE! DIVE!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/uMEuoyf9O8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

Backstage, Divine Dominion are questioning where all the challengers are for their AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles.

Back in the ring, RUSH made quick work of Jordan Cruz.

YOU GET THE HORNS!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IsMPZlZob4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

The Opps want Ring of Honor gold

We hear from The Opps backstage and they make it clear that Katsuyori Shibata wants to take the Ring of Honor World Championship from Bandido.

The second Women's Casino Gauntlet qualifier happened next as Maya World defeated Julia Hart to claim the number two entrant spot in this Wednesday's match.

MAYA DOES IT! She'll be #2 in the Casino Gauntlet Match across the ring from @Athena_PalmerFG at the #1 Spot, THIS WEDNESDAY!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0ws3qWyMSU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Kyle Fletcher defeated ELP, gaining momentum for his International Championship match with Konosuke Takeshita this Wednesday on Dynamite.

After the match, Don Callis cut a promo on Konosuke Takeshita. Callis said they are going to teach him a lesson on Dynamite and take everything from him, beginning with the International Championship. Takeshita comes out to confront Callis, but he runs away before Takeshita can make it to the ring. Takeshita stares down Callis as Collision goes off the air.

.@TheDonCallis gives the world a "history lesson" on AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, but the champion isn't going to sit idly by and listen!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/wJfPhWWo7m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

The Death Riders defeated Unbound Co.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Brian Cage

Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa defeated Zara Zakher and B3CCA

Adam Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

The Demand defeated Sonico, Chris Nastyy and Jordan Oasis

Athena defeated Rina to secure the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet

Speedball Mike Bailey, Mistico, and Bandido defeated The Rascalz

RUSH defeated Jordan Cruz

Maya World defeated Julia Hart to secure the number two spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet

Kyle Fletcher defeated ELP